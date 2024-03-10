Giants mock draft: A new scenario, with a shocking — and unlikely — result

This week’s New York Giants multi-round mock draft will be one of the final ‘scenario-based’ mocks as we get closer and closer to the real 2024 NFL Draft. With free agency this week we will have a lot more information and can truly begin honing in on how things could actually play out.

This week, I’m trying the ‘trade down from No. 6’ strategy. We haven’t done that yet. Let’s see where it leads.

Round 1 (No. 8) — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

I accepted a trade down two spots with the Atlanta Falcons. I got pick No. 8 and pick No. 43 in Round 2 in exchange for the sixth pick and pick No. 106 in Round 4. Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, and wide receivers Malik Nabers were all on the board at No. 6 but I was committed to the trade down scenario. So, that’s what I did.

The Las Vegas Raiders offered picks 13, 44 and 111 to move up for the eighth pick. I was sorely tempted, but did not want to move out of the top 10.

I chose Odunze over Daniels. We know the Giants need a top-tier wide receiver nd if you have been reading Big Blue View recently you should know how I feel about Odunze.

I made an offer to the Minnesota Vikings (pick No. 47 this year and a 2025 first-round pick) to get back to No. 11 for J.J. McCarthy. That was rejected, and the Vikings took McCarthy in that spot.

Other players considered at No. 8: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy

Round 1 (No. 25) — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

This is where simulators can be weird. There is no chance Daniels falls to 25. In this mock, he did. Absurd, but that’s what happened. In real life, a move at this spot would likely be for Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.

Anyway, let’s talk about the move. About the time the Seattle Seahawks (with pick No. 16) passed on Daniels in this mock, taking edge defender Jared Verse, I started considering how far Daniels could fall and where I would need to move up to to select him. I figured the landing spot would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 26. So, when that came to fruition I made the move with the Green Bay Packers to trade into the 25th slot.

I was right about the Buccaneers going quarterback at 26. They took Nix one pick after I swiped Daniels.

I gave up two of my three second-round picks — the 43rd overall pick I got from the Falcons and the 47th pick. I managed to keep pick No. 39 in Round 2.

Like I said, no chance Daniels is here. To make this move for Daniels or McCarthy it would almost certainly have to come in the top half of Round 1, and be more costly. Here, though, the simulator did me a favor and I took advantage.

It still illustrates the idea that it might be possible to take a position player like Odunze or Nabers with the first pick, then manipulate the board for a quarterback later.

Other players considered: None.

Round 2 (No. 48) — Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State

Yes, another trade back. In fact, two trades back.

I wasn’t frothing at the mouth for a specific player at No. 39, so I took an offer from the Las Vegas Raiders for picks 44 and 147 (Round 5). Another at-bat. One of these days the Giants have to hit a home run with a pick in the final three rounds, don’t they? I create an extra chance here.

Then, Jacksonville came calling. The Jaguars wanted pick No. 44, and offered picks 48 and 115 (Round 3). I said yes. I was looking at the board at 44 and saw a lot of players I would be happy to pick. So, another roll of the dice.

This worked out beautifully. None of the players I had in mind at 44 before trading back came off the board in picks 44-47.

I chose Isaac for a couple of reasons. The Giants need help at edge defender. I think they will likely find it in free agency, but that is not a factor right now. Isaac is a Top 100 player the Giants spent time with at the NFL Scouting Combine and used a Top 30 visit on already. So, there is interest.

Look at the list below. There were a lot of possibilities here.

Other players considered: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon; Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State; Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri; Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky; Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Round 3 (No. 70) — Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

Again, this pick is made without knowing what the Giants do in free agency. I suspect they make a play for a top-tier veteran guard in free agency, but I can’t factor that in here. Mahogany is a mauler who can move.

This is a quick look at Mahogany:

Other players considered: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State; Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan; Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State; Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest; Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Remaining picks after my trades:

Round 4 (No. 115 — via Jaguars)

Round 5 (No. 140)

Round 5 (No. 147 — via Raiders)

Round 6 (No. 182)