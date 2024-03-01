2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

The cornerback position is going to be an interesting one to follow of the New York Giants in 2024.

The 2024 NFL Draft has a deep and talented cornerback class, boasting several corners who could be legitimate CB1’s at the next level. It also has some solid depth through the first few rounds of the draft as well. The Giants, meanwhile, could potentially use a second starting corner opposite Deonte Banks. However, they might not be able to invest a high pick in the position.

The Giants are also changing their defensive philosophy, which could influence the type of DB they pursue.

Oregon’s Khyree Jackson is a tall, long, and rangy corner who emerged as a productive playmaker after transferring from Alabama to Oregon prior to the 2023 season. Could that put him on the Giants’ radar?

Prospect: Khyree Jackson (5)

Games Watched: vs. Washington (2023), vs. Utah (2023), vs. USC (2023), vs. Oregon State (2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot, 3 1⁄ 2 inches

Weight: 203 pounds

Arm length: 32 inches

Hand size: 8 7/8 inches

Strengths

Length

Competitive toughness

Football IQ

Zone coverage

Blitzing

Jackson is a long, smart, and competitive cornerback prospect.

Jackson has fantastic length for the position at 6-foot, 3 1⁄ 2 inches, with long arms as well. He was used in both man and zone coverage in Oregon’s defense, and as a blitzing corner as well.

Jackson is at his best in zone coverage thanks to his length, awareness, and communication skills. He’s very communicative during the pre-snap phase and does a good job of communicating with teammates after the snap as well. He has solid discipline in zone coverage, picking up and passing off receivers without freelancing or sacrificing the integrity of the coverage shell. He has a solid closing burst and does a good job of using his length to play over, or around, receivers and can be very disruptive at the catch point.

He’s a physical corner as well and is quick to trigger downhill against the run or underneath passes. Jackson is a willing run defender who takes on bigger blockers and is able to use his length to disengage and make plays on the ball. Likewise, he’s unafraid of getting his hands dirty around the line of scrimmage.

Jackson is a good blitzer who times his rushes well, uses his length to get around blockers, and has a solid closing burst.

Weaknesses

Lower body fluidity

Long speed

Man coverage

Jackson’s greatest weakness is one shared by many long-limbed cornerbacks.

He’s a high-cut defender who shows some hip stiffness when he’s forced to change direction and or transition from his backpedal to running downfield quickly, which limits him in man coverage. Jackson doesn’t really have the ability or hip fluidity to open his hips and carry speed when transitioning out of his backpedal. In fact, he can be forced to turn 270 degrees in the wrong direction if a receiver forces him to turn early.

Jackson lacks the foot quickness to keep up with particularly shifty receivers in tight man coverage and can trip himself up while trying to follow them through their breaks. Likewise, he doesn’t quite have the long speed to keep up with speedsters on vertical routes, particularly if he underestimates their speed and is slow to transition out of his backpedal.

Like many corners, Jackson also needs to improve his tackling. As mentioned above, he’s willing, but there are too many arm tackles or shoulder checks in his tape.

Game Tape

Projection

Jackson projects as a good depth piece who could be a starter in a zone scheme.

Jackson could have enticing traits for a defense that runs man coverage due to his length and physicality, however he lacks the foot quickness and hip fluidity to excel in that kind of scheme. However, his length, closing burst, and football IQ play well in zone coverage and he could be a good fit for a Cover 3 team. Jackson also has solid upside for teams that run blitz-heavy schemes.

Khyree Jackson won’t be for every team, and his draft stock could shift wildly depending on the philosophy of a given team. He could probably find a role on any defense, and some teams might even view him as a potential safety convert. That said, he could have an intriguing upside in the right situation.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially. It will depend on his fit in the Giants’ new defensive scheme.

Final Word: A Day 2 value