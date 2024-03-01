Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers remains consensus choice

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers continues to be the consensus selection for the New York Giants at No. 6 in our weekly Giants mock draft tracker.
This week, Nabers was chosen in 24 of 54 mock drafts (44.4%). Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze continued to be the second choice among mock drafters, who clearly believe wide receiver is the play for Giants’ GM Joe Schoen in Round 1. Odunze was selected in 11 mock drafts (20.4%).
Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was choses seven times by drafters who believe the Giants have to use their top pick to improve their woeful offensive line.
Six mock drafters think the Giants will select a quarterback. LSU’s Jayden Daniels was chosen in three mock drafts, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in two and North Carolina’s Drake Maye in one.
With the NFL Scouting Combine ongoing this week, views of some players are going to change. We will have to see in the coming weeks if that begins to impact our mock draft results.
2024 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|2/28
|CBS (Trapasso)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|2/28
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/28
|NFL Draft Buzz (Marino)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/28
|Tankathon
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/27
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/27
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/27
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/27
|DraftTek
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/27
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/27
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|2/26
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/26
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/26
|NFL Draft Scout (Brissett)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/26
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/24
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|2/24
|Arizona Republic (McManaman)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/23
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/23
|College Sports Wire (Roberts)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/23
|Chicago Tribune (Biggs)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|2/22
|CBS (Edwards)
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|2/22
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/21
|Yahoo Sports (Staff)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/20
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/19
|Pro Football Focus (Staff)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/19
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/19
|33rd Team (Mosher)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/17
|NY Post (Serby)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/17
|San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/16
|NFL.com (Parr)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/15
|Draftwire (Popejoy)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/15
|For The Win (D'Andrea)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/14
|Newsday (Klopsis)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/14
|Chicago Sun-Times (Finley)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/14
|FOX Sports (Klatt)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/14
|The Ringer (Solak)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/12
|CBS (Wilson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/12
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/12
|Sharp Football Analysis (McCrystal)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/12
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/12
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Jared Verse, Edge, Florida St.
|2/12
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Fansided (Williams)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/9
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/8
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|2/7
|With the First Pick (McGlynn)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/6
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Helms)
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|2/5
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
|2/5
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/2
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|Windy City Gridiron (Infante)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/1
|SNY (Hughes)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Loading comments...