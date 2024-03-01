Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers remains consensus choice

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers continues to be the consensus selection for the New York Giants at No. 6 in our weekly Giants mock draft tracker.

This week, Nabers was chosen in 24 of 54 mock drafts (44.4%). Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze continued to be the second choice among mock drafters, who clearly believe wide receiver is the play for Giants’ GM Joe Schoen in Round 1. Odunze was selected in 11 mock drafts (20.4%).

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was choses seven times by drafters who believe the Giants have to use their top pick to improve their woeful offensive line.

Six mock drafters think the Giants will select a quarterback. LSU’s Jayden Daniels was chosen in three mock drafts, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in two and North Carolina’s Drake Maye in one.

With the NFL Scouting Combine ongoing this week, views of some players are going to change. We will have to see in the coming weeks if that begins to impact our mock draft results.