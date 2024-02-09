New York Giants mock draft tracker: LSU WR Malik Nabers still top choice

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice at No. 6 for the New York Giants among mock drafters in the buildup to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nabers was the choice in 23 of 48 mock drafts (47.9%) used in this week’s tracker.
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm, one of those who chose Nabers, writes:
I strongly considered Rome Odunze here, but Nabers might have a slightly higher ceiling, giving Brian Daboll a cross between, say, Stefon Diggs and DJ Moore as his top wideout. This offense needs help in a number of areas, but the WR talent might be too rich to pass up at this spot.
Odunze, the Washington wide receiver, was the second-most often selected player. He was chosen seven times. That makes 30 of 48 mock drafts (62.6%) in which a wide receiver was chose at No. 6 for the Giants.
Offensive tackle was the choice in nine mocks (18.4%). Joe Alt of Notre Dame and Olu Fashanu of Penn State were each chosen four times, and Taliese Fauaga of Oregon State was chosen once.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected in five mock drafts.
|2/8
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|2/8
|CBS (Edwards)
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|2/8
|DraftWire (Popejoy)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/7
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|2/7
|With the First Pick (McGlynn)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/7
|Walter Football
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/6
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/6
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Helms)
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|2/5
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/5
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
|2/5
|Walter Football
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/5
|Tankathon
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/5
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/2
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|Windy City Gridiron (Infante)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/1
|SNY (Hughes)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/1
|DraftTek
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|2/1
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/31
|Walter Football
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/30
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/29
|Pro Football Network (Caplan)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/29
|USA Today (Davis)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/28
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/28
|Pro Football Network (Catalina)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/27
|Pro Football Network (Schulte)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/25
|FOX Sports (Rang)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/24
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/23
|Arizona Republic (McManaman)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/23
|Ourlads (Staff)
|Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
|1/23
|UPI (Butler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/22
|DraftCountdown (Guillemette)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/22
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/22
|The Draft Network (Fowler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/19
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/19
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/17
|Football Guys (Williams)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|1/16
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/15
|DraftWire (Rupp)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/15
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/15
|The Draft Network (Fowler)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|1/14
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/12
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/12
|33rd Team (Mosher)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/12
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
