New York Giants mock draft tracker: LSU WR Malik Nabers still top choice

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice at No. 6 for the New York Giants among mock drafters in the buildup to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nabers was the choice in 23 of 48 mock drafts (47.9%) used in this week’s tracker.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm, one of those who chose Nabers, writes:

I strongly considered Rome Odunze here, but Nabers might have a slightly higher ceiling, giving Brian Daboll a cross between, say, Stefon Diggs and DJ Moore as his top wideout. This offense needs help in a number of areas, but the WR talent might be too rich to pass up at this spot.

Odunze, the Washington wide receiver, was the second-most often selected player. He was chosen seven times. That makes 30 of 48 mock drafts (62.6%) in which a wide receiver was chose at No. 6 for the Giants.

Offensive tackle was the choice in nine mocks (18.4%). Joe Alt of Notre Dame and Olu Fashanu of Penn State were each chosen four times, and Taliese Fauaga of Oregon State was chosen once.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected in five mock drafts.