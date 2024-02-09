Ex-Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale set to join Michigan Wolverines

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is finalizing a deal to become the new defensive coordinator of the national champion Michigan Wolverines.

A 20-year NFL coaching veteran, Martindale was a candidate for the open defensive coordinator positions of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars after he departed from the Giants.

However, he will now head to the Big Ten conference and join new head coach Sherrone Moore’s staff to take control of the Wolverines’ defense.

The Wolverines recently lost their former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, to the Los Angeles Chargers following the team’s national championship. Members of Harbaugh’s Michigan staff also followed him to LA, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Before his time with the Giants, Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2021 under head coach John Harbaugh. He joined the Ravens as the team’s linebackers coach from 2012 through 2017.

Martindale also had stints with the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders before joining Baltimore.

Martindale has not coached at the college level since being defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Western Kentucky from 2000-2003.

Earlier this week, the Giants named Shane Bowen as their new defensive coordinator as Daboll has completed his new hires to the coaching staff for 2024.