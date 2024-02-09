Giants news, 2/9: Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll, Shane Bowen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley might be moving on to a team this offseason. Thursday, in an exclusive chat with Big Blue View via a Super Bowl week promotion with Silk, Barkley talked about why he has loved being in New York the past six seasons.

Barkley said New York is “home,” and says he loves the passion of the fan base and the organization.

“Top to bottom they do it the right way,” Barkley said. “Class acts. Hard workers. That’s something you want to be aligned with. I’m really happy and fortunate that I was able to get drafted to such a special place. Hopefully in those six years I was able to make an impact on somebody.”

The full interview below:

16. Saquon Barkley. Barkley was a bright spot for the Giants, who started multiple quarterbacks and whose offensive line was subpar. The veteran eclipsed 1,200 scrimmage yards and did enough to earn himself another payday. Whether that’s in New York or elsewhere is still to be determined.

New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen runs a defense with roots that extend through Mike Vrabel to Dean Pees to Bill Belichick.

Carl Banks shows us how Kayvon gets it done pic.twitter.com/Rt3aCkUiuk — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) February 7, 2024

Tiki says the move is simply Brian Daboll and the Giants trying to keep Kafka happy after blocking his ability to interview with the Seahawks.

“That means ‘We’re gonna let you leave next year and get a head coaching job, but you’re not gonna leave this year,’” Tiki said. “I think it’s their way of telling them how important it is that they don’t lose all three coordinators. That’s just me parsing through the nonsense. It’s gonna help Mike Kafka learn how to be a head coach.”

The Giants’ coaching staff will look a whole lot different in 2024.

Will it look completely different in 2025, with head coach Brian Daboll out the door?

Potential cap casualties: OL Mark Glowinski, TE Darren Waller. The Giants could create $12.4 million in cap savings while eating $8.9 million in dead money if they cut those two players. Cutting Glowinski ($5.7 million cap savings, $1.5 million in dead money) is a near-certainty.

Potential restructures: QB Daniel Jones, DL Dexter Lawrence, OL Andrew Thomas, TE Darren Waller, LB Bobby Okereke. If the Giants did maximum restructures with all five players without adding any void years, they could create an additional $59.2 million in cap space this year. Going that far is extremely unlikely, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they restructure Lawrence, Thomas and/or Okereke to create more space.

Maye is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft in April and has been getting guidance from Eli Manning.

“I’ve been working with Eli throughout the process, getting on Zooms and talking football with him,’’ Maye said, according to The Post Mark Cannizzaro. “I’m working out in Mobile, Alabama, and his backup quarterback in college was Dave Morris, and he’s training me for the draft. Pretty small world. And, I was at the Manning Camp this summer, so I got to see Eli and Peyton.’’

CB Tae Banks worked through some early struggles and established himself as one of the more reliable Giants cornerbacks. He intercepted two passes and logged 11 passes defensed, displaying a willingness to tackle and take on tough coverage assignments, before being waylaid by a late-season shoulder injury.

C John Michael Schmitz had some snapping issues and struggled down the stretch (especially as a pass blocker), then sat out Week 18 with a shin injury. But as general manager Joe Schoen said in January, the Giants like his "intangibles" and "leadership potential."

