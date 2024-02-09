Giants news, 2/9: Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll, Shane Bowen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
1-on-1 with Saquon Barkley: Giants’ star RB says New York is ‘home’
New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley might be moving on to a team this offseason. Thursday, in an exclusive chat with Big Blue View via a Super Bowl week promotion with Silk, Barkley talked about why he has loved being in New York the past six seasons.
Barkley said New York is “home,” and says he loves the passion of the fan base and the organization.
“Top to bottom they do it the right way,” Barkley said. “Class acts. Hard workers. That’s something you want to be aligned with. I’m really happy and fortunate that I was able to get drafted to such a special place. Hopefully in those six years I was able to make an impact on somebody.”
The full interview below:
More from Big Blue View
- Giants Reacts Survey: Rate the Giants coaching hires
- The Bowen Breakdown: How he had the best red zone defense in 2023
- Ex-Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey hired by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants 2024 coaching tracker
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
Other Giant observations
RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season | NFL.com
16. Saquon Barkley. Barkley was a bright spot for the Giants, who started multiple quarterbacks and whose offensive line was subpar. The veteran eclipsed 1,200 scrimmage yards and did enough to earn himself another payday. Whether that’s in New York or elsewhere is still to be determined.
What Shane Bowen’s defense means for Giants | New York Daily News
New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen runs a defense with roots that extend through Mike Vrabel to Dean Pees to Bill Belichick.
Mr. Banks on Mr. Thibodeaux
Carl Banks shows us how Kayvon gets it done pic.twitter.com/Rt3aCkUiuk— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) February 7, 2024
Tiki’s take on why Mike Kafka received Giants promotion | WFAN.com
Tiki says the move is simply Brian Daboll and the Giants trying to keep Kafka happy after blocking his ability to interview with the Seahawks.
“That means ‘We’re gonna let you leave next year and get a head coaching job, but you’re not gonna leave this year,’” Tiki said. “I think it’s their way of telling them how important it is that they don’t lose all three coordinators. That’s just me parsing through the nonsense. It’s gonna help Mike Kafka learn how to be a head coach.”
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s overhauled coaching staff is set — but will he keep his job past 2024? | NJ.com
The Giants’ coaching staff will look a whole lot different in 2024.
Will it look completely different in 2025, with head coach Brian Daboll out the door?
Giants have about $22 million in cap space; here’s how they can climb above $80 million | The Athletic
Potential cap casualties: OL Mark Glowinski, TE Darren Waller. The Giants could create $12.4 million in cap savings while eating $8.9 million in dead money if they cut those two players. Cutting Glowinski ($5.7 million cap savings, $1.5 million in dead money) is a near-certainty.
Potential restructures: QB Daniel Jones, DL Dexter Lawrence, OL Andrew Thomas, TE Darren Waller, LB Bobby Okereke. If the Giants did maximum restructures with all five players without adding any void years, they could create an additional $59.2 million in cap space this year. Going that far is extremely unlikely, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they restructure Lawrence, Thomas and/or Okereke to create more space.
Drake Maye reveals Eli Manning is helping his 2024 NFL Draft prep | New York Post
Maye is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft in April and has been getting guidance from Eli Manning.
“I’ve been working with Eli throughout the process, getting on Zooms and talking football with him,’’ Maye said, according to The Post Mark Cannizzaro. “I’m working out in Mobile, Alabama, and his backup quarterback in college was Dave Morris, and he’s training me for the draft. Pretty small world. And, I was at the Manning Camp this summer, so I got to see Eli and Peyton.’’
NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Jalen Carter dazzles for Eagles; Cowboys, Commanders fizzle | NFL.com
CB Tae Banks worked through some early struggles and established himself as one of the more reliable Giants cornerbacks. He intercepted two passes and logged 11 passes defensed, displaying a willingness to tackle and take on tough coverage assignments, before being waylaid by a late-season shoulder injury.
C John Michael Schmitz had some snapping issues and struggled down the stretch (especially as a pass blocker), then sat out Week 18 with a shin injury. But as general manager Joe Schoen said in January, the Giants like his "intangibles" and "leadership potential."
Around the league
Super Bowl 2024: Kadarius Toney’s failure benefits Richie James for second straight season | NJ.com
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: 'I never feel like an underdog going into a game' | NFL.com
Super Bowl 58 Preview: The best matchups at every position | PFF
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk jokes Taylor Swift won't wear clothes designed by wife, Kristin, at Super Bowl LVIII | NFL.com
Kyle Shanahan is ready to meet the moment | ESPN.com
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says "wish things were better’ at UNLV practicing facility | The Athletic
Deebo Samuel Could Be the X Factor of Super Bowl LVIII | The Ringer
Is 49ers’ Brock Purdy the next Drew Brees? We asked an expert — Brees himself | The Athletic
Eric Bieniemy, fired by Commanders, visited Chiefs during playoff run | ESPN.com
Cowboys star Micah Parsons says new Commanders coach Dan Quinn will 'turn that team around' | CBSSports.com
Dallas Cowboys pending free agents most likely to join Dan Quinn | Blogging The Boys
Tom Brady is "surprised" Bill Belichick doesn't have a job | Pro Football Talk
Justin Jefferson remains patient for a new deal, but will his patience with the Vikings run out? | Pro Football Talk
Brian Belichick staying with Patriots as staff takes shape | ESPN.com
Panthers announce Ejiro Evero's return, hire Brad Idzik and Tracy Smith | Pro Football Talk
George Toma's 57-year streak as groundskeeper for the big game comes to an end | CBSSports.com
NFLPA’s Howell says 92% of players want grass fields over turf | ESPN.com
NFLPA wants NFL to make concessions on punishment for gambling, playing surfaces | The Athletic
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
Follow BBV
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...