1-on-1 with Saquon Barkley: Giants’ star RB says New York is ‘home’

New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley might be moving on to a team this offseason. Thursday, in an exclusive chat with Big Blue View via a Super Bowl week promotion with Silk, Barkley talked about why he has loved being in New York the past six seasons.

Barkley said New York is “home,” and says he loves the passion of the fan base and the organization.

“Top to bottom they do it the right way,” Barkley said. “Class acts. Hard workers. That’s something you want to be aligned with. I’m really happy and fortunate that I was able to get drafted to such a special place. Hopefully in those six years I was able to make an impact on somebody.”

Read whatever you want into that. Does it sound, in your mind, like a player who thinks his time with the Giants is done?

Here are some of the other things we touched on. Full disclosure: As this was a promotional interview, the topics of Barkley’s contract negotiations and free agency were off limits.

5:30: Barkley’s feelings about being the Giants’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The winner will be announced Thursday night, and Barkley said he has not been given a heads up on who will win.

8:25: Playing chess vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux. Who’s the master? Who’s the student?

9:25: Is Darius Slayton really the Giants’ Michael Jordan of the ping pong tables, which he claims to be? Barkley hedged on that one, saying two former Giants were actually better players.

10:10: Super Bowl pick: Barkley said he wants the 49ers to win because he has more friends on that team, but he is having a hard time picking against Patrick Mahomes.