Ex-Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey hired by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thomas McGaughey, fired at the end of the 2023-24 season as special teams coordinator, has been hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fill that role.

McGaughey was special teams coordinator for the Giants for six seasons. He served under three head coaches, Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and Brian Daboll.

Despite occasionally feeling Daboll’s wrath during a disappointing 2023 season and eventually being fired, the 50-year-old McGaughey is an experienced, highly-respected special teams coach.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that McGaughey “had interest from a few teams, including the Titans.”

McGaughey replaces the retiring Keith Armstrong on Todd Bowles’ Tampa Bay staff.

McGaughey had previously served as special teams coordinator for the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. He was Giants’ assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-2010.

The Giants hired Michael Ghobrial, formerly an assistant with the Jets, to replace McGaughey.

Daboll’s 2024 Giants’ coaching staff is basically complete with the hirings this week of Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator, Tim Kelly as tight ends coach, Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach and Zak Kuhr as a defensive assistant.