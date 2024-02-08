Giants Reacts Survey: Rate the Giants coaching hires

The New York Giants have had a remarkably active — and somewhat drama-filled — offseason so far in 2024.

This young off-season has been marked by a surprising amount of coaching turnover that’s seen eight coaches be replaced after a disappointing 2023 season. All told, they’ve hired:

The Giants also gave additional titles to OC Mike Kafka (assistant head coach), QB Coach Shea Tierney (passing game coordinator), and DB coach Jerome Henderson (defensive passing game coordinator).

So with the turnover hopefully behind us, we want to know: How do you feel the Giants have done in overhauling their coaching staff?

