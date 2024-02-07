Giants promote OC Mike Kafka to assistant head coach

The New York Giants announced several changes to their coaching staff on Wednesday, including the promotion of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to assistant head coach.

The Giants recently turned down a request from the Seattle Seahawks for Kafka to interview for the team’s offensive coordinator position, which would have been a lateral move.

The news is quite a switch from the chatter that there was tension between Kafka, offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and head coach Brian Daboll. Kafka, who has interviewed for six NFL head-coaching vacancies over the past two seasons, will continue as offensive coordinator.

The Giants also announced two other promotions:

Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney is being given the additional title of passing game coordinator.

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, who interviewed for the defensive coordinator position that was given to former Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator, will become defensive passing game coordinator.

The Giants also filled a pair of vacancies.

Charlie Bullen has been named outside linebackers’ coach and Zak Kuhr has been added as a defensive assistant.

Bullen was with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2018, first as a defensive assistant and then as assistant outside linebackers coach. He was outside linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-2022, and spent last season as outside linebackers coach/defensive pass game coordinator at the University of Illinois.

Kurh spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, first as quality control coach and then as assistant inside linebackers coach. Kurh is the third former Titans’ coach added to the Giants’ staff this week, joining Bowen and tight ends coach Tim Kelly.

Charlie Bullen’s Coaching Timeline:

2024-Current: Outside Linebackers Coach, New York Giants

2023: Illinois, Outside Linebackers Coach/Pass Rush Coordinator

2020-22: Arizona Cardinals, Outside Linebackers Coach

2019: Arizona Cardinals, Assistant Linebackers Coach

2016-18: Miami Dolphins, Assistant Linebackers Coach

2013-15: Miami Dolphins, Assistant Defensive Line Coach

2012: Miami Dolphins, Defensive Assistant

2009-11: Iowa, Graduate Assistant (Defensive Backs)

2007-08: Iowa, Student Assistant (Quarterbacks)

Zak Kuhr’s Coaching Timeline:

2024-Current: New York Giants, Defensive Assistant

2021-23: Tennessee Titans, Inside Linebackers Assistant

2020: Tennessee Titans, Quality Control

2019: Texas, Assistant Coach

2018: Texas State, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2017: Texas State, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2016: Rutgers, Running Backs

2015: James Madison, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2014: James Madison, Running Backs

2013: Old Dominion, Graduate Assistant

2011-12: Ohio State, Intern

2009-10: Edward Waters, Special Teams Coordinator