Jalin Hyatt: ‘I just want to be the best player I can be’

New York Giants’ wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is making the Radio Row rounds at the Super Bowl this week. Below, audio from his chat with “The Morning Huddle” hosted by R.J. Ochoa and Rob Thompson on 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star.

And, yes, that is the R.J. Ochoa from SB Nation’s ‘Blogging the Boys.’

Here is some of what Hyatt talked about.

:45: Looking back on his draft prep a year ago.

2:11: Adjusting to the length of an NFL season.

4:00: His rookie season was “a little difficult.” What are his expectations going forward?

“I just want to be the best player I can be,” said Hyatt.

7:00: Exploring New York City.

8:30: Taking advantage of his deal with Hyatt Hotels by checking into hotels as “Mr. Hyatt.”

10:20: Hyatt’s pick for the Super Bowl. HINT: He’s like me, he can’t pick against Patrick Mahomes.

12:55: Hyatt’s Tennessee teammate Hendon Hooker, backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.