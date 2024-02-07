Giants news, 2/7: Tim Kelly hiring, Shane Bowen, Joe Schoen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants hire ex-Titans’ offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to coach tight ends
The New York Giants are hiring former Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to replace Andy Bischoff as the team’s tight ends coach.
The Giants now have both of the coordinators from former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel’s 2023 Titans’ staff. The Giants on Monday hired ex-Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to fill that role for New York.
The 37-year-old Kelly was passing game coordinator for Tennessee in 2022, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Kelly coached tight ends for the Houston Texans in 2017 and 2018, and was Houston’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
More from Big Blue View
- 5 Titans’ defensive free agents to know
- The Bowen Breakdown, Part 1: The advantage of a four-man rush
- 2024 NFL draft quarterback deep dive: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- Parris Campbell’s Giants’ tenure did not turn out as hoped
- The making of a Super Bowl champion: The 1990 New York Giants
- New York Giants 2024 coaching tracker
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
Other Giant observations
Giants Now: 5 things to know about TE Coach Tim Kelly | Giants.com
In 2022, Kelly’s duties included work with the Titans’ tight ends, putting together the first- and second-down passing game, and helping with the offensive plan in the red zone. The team’s tight ends collectively ranked seventh in the NFL at their position with 952 receiving yards, including 450 yards by fourth-round draft pick Chig Okonkwo, who established a new franchise record for rookie tight ends and led all NFL rookie tight ends in 2022.
Shane Bowen officially official
Our new Defensive Coordinator, Shane Bowen— New York Giants (@Giants) February 6, 2024
Details: https://t.co/Gm0zRsyzE6 pic.twitter.com/w4RL4gxX21
Why Giants hired Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator | SNY.tv
The 38-year-old Bowen impressed the Giants during their exhaustive interview process with his communication skills. The team also loved his intelligence, believed him to be a good teacher, valued the fundamentals his players played with and, as a result, saw impressive production during his time overseeing Tennessee's defenses over the last three years.
The defense is 3-4 in base but varies greatly weekly depending on the opponent. The one consistent is an emphasis on rushing the passer. The scheme is simpler than Martindale’s — which could help the Giants. The main goal with Bowen, which draws the greatest parallel to the Patriots, is the weekly focus to erase an opponent’s top offensive weapon. Bowen, like Belichick, wants to make you beat him with your No. 2 and 3 options.
Was Shane Bowen Giants’ top choice for DC? It won’t matter if his defense delivers | The Athletic
Coaching searches are an inexact science. The length of the search and the pecking order of the candidates will be forgotten by the time the season kicks off, as long as Bowen’s unit produces.
Despite being the youngest candidate interviewed, the 37-year-old Bowen had the most experience as a defensive play caller among the pool of candidates. Bowen was the Titans’ play caller for the past four seasons, officially earning a promotion from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in 2021.
A review of Jalin Hyatt’s season
Bob Papa and Carl Banks go through Jalin Hyatt's rookie tape pic.twitter.com/IHW2hkqufK— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) February 5, 2024
One offseason move for each NFC team: Eagles need LB help | NFL.com
Find vet answers on the O-line. New York has sought to answer its long-standing blocking issues through the draft. Since 2020, the Giants have used three of their nine first- or second-round picks on the offensive line. Andrew Thomas is stellar when healthy, John Michael Schmitz showed flashes as a rookie, and Evan Neal has been disappointing. If the Giants are to improve on offense, GM Joe Schoen must supplement with reliable veterans -- both starters and depth pieces. Find a right tackle who could push Neal for the starting job. Adding blocking in free agency would allow Big Blue to use the No. 6 pick on a speedy weapon or defensive aid.
2024 NFL Draft Stock Watch: Evaluating Senior Bowl quarterback performances | PFF
Spencer Rattler's draft stock improves: The South Carolina signal-caller may have helped his stock the most of all the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl.
Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix are unable to separate themselves from the pack: Both showcased their talents, but inconsistencies throughout the week led to mixed results.
Joe Schoen’s a funny guy
Joe Schoen mic’d up at Shrine & Senior Bowl ️— New York Giants (@Giants) February 6, 2024
Watch: https://t.co/HcsZthYsMm pic.twitter.com/sHK9jQvko0
Spencer Rattler's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits | thedraftnetwork.com
The Giants are targeting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall selection; Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are unlikely to be available by then anyhow. Jones will enter the 2024 season as the unquestioned starter, but he’s unlikely to remain in that role if things go haywire again. If Schoen and Daboll want to prepare for that possibility, they should draft a mid-round quarterback with the potential to develop into a starter. Rattler checks that box.
American stadiums will shed corporate names for World Cup | Pro Football Talk
It’s not just the installation of pristine grass fields in stadiums that currently force football players to play full-contact tackle football on the fake stuff. It’s also about the removal of the name of the stadium from the stadium for the event.
AT&T Stadium will not be AT&T Stadium. It will be Dallas Stadium. MetLife Stadium will not be MetLife Stadium. It will be New York New Jersey Stadium.
Around the league
Patriots add former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to revamped coaching staff | ESPN.com
Super Bowl 2024: Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs rise began with Giants | New York Post
Giants fans were target of my attack, Chiefs’ loudmouth says | NJ.com
Andy Reid noncommittal on Kadarius Toney’s status for Sunday | Pro Football Talk
Super Bowl 58: How the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers match up | PFF
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice | NFL.com
49ers' George Kittle managing to thrive in Travis Kelce's super shadow | FOX Sports
Is This the Year Kyle Shanahan Changes His Super Bowl Legacy? | The Ringer
Super Bowl 58: What's the Magic Behind 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Coaching Tree? | ProFootballNetwork.com
Travis Kelce believes Jason Kelce will return for 2024 season | CBSSports.com
What Nick Sirianni relinquishing his offense means for Eagles | ESPN.com
Eagles will host first-ever NFL game in Brazil with a Friday season opener | Bleeding Green Nation
Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury: Magic Johnson helped lure offensive coordinator to Washington | CBSSports.com
Dallas Cowboys pending free agents most likely to join Dan Quinn | Blogging The Boys
New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again | NFL.com
Anonymous NFL GM says Mike Vrabel’s physical build may be a reason he wasn’t hired as a head coach | CBSSports.com
Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant | NFL.com
Packers are expected to hire Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach | Pro Football Talk
Roger Goodell discusses key NFL topics, including officiating, future of kickoffs, gambling | CBSSports.com
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
Follow BBV
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...