Giants news, 2/7: Tim Kelly hiring, Shane Bowen, Joe Schoen, more headlines

The New York Giants are hiring former Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to replace Andy Bischoff as the team’s tight ends coach.

The Giants now have both of the coordinators from former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel’s 2023 Titans’ staff. The Giants on Monday hired ex-Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to fill that role for New York.

The 37-year-old Kelly was passing game coordinator for Tennessee in 2022, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Kelly coached tight ends for the Houston Texans in 2017 and 2018, and was Houston’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

In 2022, Kelly’s duties included work with the Titans’ tight ends, putting together the first- and second-down passing game, and helping with the offensive plan in the red zone. The team’s tight ends collectively ranked seventh in the NFL at their position with 952 receiving yards, including 450 yards by fourth-round draft pick Chig Okonkwo, who established a new franchise record for rookie tight ends and led all NFL rookie tight ends in 2022.

Shane Bowen officially official

The 38-year-old Bowen impressed the Giants during their exhaustive interview process with his communication skills. The team also loved his intelligence, believed him to be a good teacher, valued the fundamentals his players played with and, as a result, saw impressive production during his time overseeing Tennessee's defenses over the last three years.

The defense is 3-4 in base but varies greatly weekly depending on the opponent. The one consistent is an emphasis on rushing the passer. The scheme is simpler than Martindale’s — which could help the Giants. The main goal with Bowen, which draws the greatest parallel to the Patriots, is the weekly focus to erase an opponent’s top offensive weapon. Bowen, like Belichick, wants to make you beat him with your No. 2 and 3 options.

Coaching searches are an inexact science. The length of the search and the pecking order of the candidates will be forgotten by the time the season kicks off, as long as Bowen’s unit produces.

Despite being the youngest candidate interviewed, the 37-year-old Bowen had the most experience as a defensive play caller among the pool of candidates. Bowen was the Titans’ play caller for the past four seasons, officially earning a promotion from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in 2021.

A review of Jalin Hyatt’s season

Find vet answers on the O-line. New York has sought to answer its long-standing blocking issues through the draft. Since 2020, the Giants have used three of their nine first- or second-round picks on the offensive line. Andrew Thomas is stellar when healthy, John Michael Schmitz showed flashes as a rookie, and Evan Neal has been disappointing. If the Giants are to improve on offense, GM Joe Schoen must supplement with reliable veterans -- both starters and depth pieces. Find a right tackle who could push Neal for the starting job. Adding blocking in free agency would allow Big Blue to use the No. 6 pick on a speedy weapon or defensive aid.

Spencer Rattler's draft stock improves: The South Carolina signal-caller may have helped his stock the most of all the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl.

Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix are unable to separate themselves from the pack: Both showcased their talents, but inconsistencies throughout the week led to mixed results.

Joe Schoen’s a funny guy

The Giants are targeting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall selection; Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are unlikely to be available by then anyhow. Jones will enter the 2024 season as the unquestioned starter, but he’s unlikely to remain in that role if things go haywire again. If Schoen and Daboll want to prepare for that possibility, they should draft a mid-round quarterback with the potential to develop into a starter. Rattler checks that box.

It’s not just the installation of pristine grass fields in stadiums that currently force football players to play full-contact tackle football on the fake stuff. It’s also about the removal of the name of the stadium from the stadium for the event.

AT&T Stadium will not be AT&T Stadium. It will be Dallas Stadium. MetLife Stadium will not be MetLife Stadium. It will be New York New Jersey Stadium.

