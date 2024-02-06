Giants hire ex-Titans’ offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to coach tight ends

The New York Giants are hiring former Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to replace Andy Bischoff as the team’s tight ends coach.

The Giants now have both of the coordinators from former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel’s 2023 Titans’ staff. The Giants on Monday hired ex-Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to fill that role for New York.

The 37-year-old Kelly was passing game coordinator for Tennessee in 2022, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

Kelly coached tight ends for the Houston Texans in 2017 and 2018, and was Houston’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

Kelly began in Houston as an offensive quality control coach in 2014, his first experience as an NFL coach.

Bischoff left the Giants to become tight ends coach for Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tim Kelly’s Coaching Timeline:

2024: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants

2023: Offensive Coordinator, Tennessee Titans

2022: Passing Game Coordinator, Tennessee Titans

2021: Offensive Coordinator, Houston Texans

2020: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, Houston Texans

2019: Offensive Coordinator, Houston Texans

2017-18: Tight Ends, Houston Texans

2016: Offensive Quality Control/Asst. Offensive Line, Houston Texans

2014-15: Offensive Quality Control, Houston Texans

2012-13: Graduate Assistant, Penn State

2011: Graduate Assistant, Ball State

2010: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line, Minnesota State–Moorhead

2008-09: Defensive Graduate Assistant, Illinois Wesleyan