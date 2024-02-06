Giants news, 2/6: Shane Bowen hired as DC, Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Saquon talking about his future

“I want to be a Giant for life.” -Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/LTW0NacTva — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) February 5, 2024

And Kay Adams

Could #Giants RB Saquon Barkely see himself on another team next season??



"It'd definitely be weird..."



Full interview airs tmrw at 11am ET @saquon @heykayadams https://t.co/D5UzsILOkS pic.twitter.com/Gmk2Ygy4up — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 5, 2024

Dallas in this scenario brings in Saquon Barkley as a legitimate three-down back who can be another pass catcher for Dak Prescott while also capitalizing more often in short-yardage and goal-line situations than Tony Pollard did in 2023.

Houston got all it could out of free agent acquisition Devin Singletary, and it appears upshot 2022 rookie Dameon Pierce is not a great fit in the run scheme. Barkley can get to the edge well in outside zone and make defenders miss in space while also taking pressure off C.J. Stroud.

Tiki says the Giants have too many roster needs right now to use a top pick on a position where they already have a quarterback signed, and if they really doubted Daniel Jones, they could look into the free agent market.

“That is a great decision,” Tiki said. “The Giants are sitting at No. 6. There is a lot of talent available…they can take an offensive lineman, a tight end, or they can move out of that pick and go down if anyone wants some of those top-end players. The Giants have so many holes. There are 32 free agents, and a lot of them aren’t going to re-sign…I think it’s the right thing to do. You can’t waste a premium pick on a quarterback this year, especially with Daniel Jones on this roster.”

This past week, the Giants and the rest of the NFL got a closer look at some of the top 2024 draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. Three standouts from the exhibition games and preceding practices who should be on New York's radar heading into the scouting combine are Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut; Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia; and Blake Watson, RB, Memphis.

The NFL Stock Exchange podcast's latest episode features a two-round 2024 NFL mock draft following the 2024 Senior Bowl. For the New York Giants, Sikkema and Rogers had Big Blue picking WR Rome Odunze, Washington, in the first round and C Zach Frazier West Virginia and EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri in the second round.

Never underestimate the GOAT killer

"I'm Eli Manning, I'm nice! Tom Brady's the goat? SIKE! I beat him twice!"



Eli came in HOT vs Supa Hot Fire



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/K0VWWsam3P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2024

6) New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. The Giants need weapons, and they got one here in Malik Nabers. The LSU wideout is dynamic and can take the ball and score from anywhere. The Giants can go a few different spots with this pick, but adding playmakers will never be frowned upon.

6) New York Giants: This might feel early for Washington WR Rome Odunze, but I think we need to start getting ready to hear and see Odunze’s name popping up more in top-eight discussions. Oduzne is a high-IQ player whose toughness, competitiveness and skill set are much needed in New York. Odunze will walk in as one of the New York Giants’ best receivers and should have no issues putting up big production in Year 1.

In the second round, the Giants take QB Bo Nix with the 39th pick and Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU, at 47.

6. New York Giants: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State, OT. Fuaga is one of the finest pass protectors in the draft and some see him as a guard/tackle. He gives the Giants flexibility with where they’ll play Evan Neal.

Around the league

49ers displeased with Super Bowl practice field, sources say | ESPN.com

49ers ready for Super Bowl rematch vs. Chiefs, four years later | ESPN.com

Kyle Shanahan admits he wanted Tom Brady as 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 | CBSSports.com

Niners CEO Jed York: Chargers will be ‘very, very successful’ with Jim Harbaugh as head coach | NFL.com

How Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo has engineered another Super Bowl-caliber defense that could be his best yet | CBSSports.com

Dan Quinn: Eric Bieniemy will not be on the Commanders coaching staff | Pro Football Talk

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones doesn’t think Mike McCarthy being in final year of contract will hamper DC search | NFL.com

Nick Sirianni "thrilled" to hire Kellen Moore as Eagles' offensive coordinator | Pro Football Talk

Titans Interviewing Thomas McGaughey For ST Coordinator | NFLTradeRumors.co

Bucs interview former Giants coach Thomas McGaughey for special teams coordinator | Pro Football Talk

Former All-Pro RB Le’Veon Bell to attempt NFL comeback, indicates interest is only in playing for Steelers | NFL.com

Source — Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, most staff returning | ESPN.com

Veteran QB retires after 9-year NFL career, joins Packers coaching staff to work with Jordan Love | CBSSports.com

University of Washington expected to hire Patriots coach Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator | The Athletic

Meet Sam Orji, the NFL IPP prospect whose talent brought Osi Umenyiora to Lagos | ESPN.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio