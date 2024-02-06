Parris Campbell’s Giants’ tenure did not turn out as hoped

The New York Giants took a one-year flier on wide receiver Parris Campbell, guaranteeing him $2.9 million on an incentive-laden deal with the potential of reaching $4.7 million. The deal did not pay off as Campbell caught just 20 passes and was inactive for the final five games.

Is there any chance Campbell is a Giant again in 2024?

Reasons to keep Campbell

There really aren’t many. Campbell averaged just 5.2 yards per catch and was really a non-entity once Wan’Dale Robinson got healthy. The only one that might have any validity is slot receiver depth, especially since Campbell showed he can be useful as a kickoff returner. The Giants were flush with slot receiver depth a year ago, but right now don’t appear to have an obvious second slot receiver behind Robinson.

Reasons to let him go

Sometimes, one-year prove-it deals don’t work out. This one did not. The Giants really did not seem to know how to use Campbell, and don’t appear to have an obvious role for him in 2024.

The verdict

Move on.