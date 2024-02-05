Giants reportedly lose tight ends coach Andy Bischoff to Los Angeles Chargers

While the New York Giants’ meandering search for a defensive coordinator continues, another opening has popped on on head coach Brian Daboll’s staff.

Tight ends coach Andy Bischoff is leaving the Giants to become tight ends coach/run game coordinator for Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bischoff, 53, has been coaching in the NFL since 2013. He has been tight ends coach for the Giants, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. He also spent 2015-2020 working as assistant tight ends coach and an offensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. There, he worked for John Harbaugh and with Greg Roman, who will reportedly be Jim Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the Chargers.

Bischoff becomes the eighth coach to leave the Giants this offseason. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, and outside linebackers coaches Drew and Kevin Wilkins were fired, Martindale and the Giants divorced, and running backs coach Jeff Nixon and strength coach Craig Fitzpatrick left for other opportunities.

Giants’ assistant tight ends coach Angela Baker was recently tight ends coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Might Daboll replace Bischoff by promoting Baker?