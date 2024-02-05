Giants news, 2/5: Senior Bowl winners, World Cup to MetLife, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

More Giants headlines

Senior Bowl winners by position: Spencer Rattler, Roman Wilson boost NFL Draft stock - The Athletic

One of the key concerns with Rattler off his college tape was his ability to play with urgency (mentally and physically) to combat the rush. These practices don’t really give evaluators a chance to answer that question, so I don’t think Rattler dramatically improved his draft grade this week, but he made a solid impression.

What is player movement tracking technology and how do NFL teams use it? - The Athletic

Interested in a player's top speed? What about how quickly he gets to 10 mph in his first 5 yards? Teams get all sorts of data.

2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects stood out the most during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl? Daniel Jeremiah highlights 10 players who helped themselves heading into Saturday's all-star game.

Spencer Rattler’s Fantastic Senior Bowl Showing Vaults South Carolina QB Atop Rankings

How do the 2024 Senior Bowl QBs rank after a week of practices? Spencer Rattler left an impression, while Bo Nix left evaluators with questions.

Ben McAdoo to New England?

The Patriots are in talks to add ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo to their offensive staff, per sources. He’s likely to play an assistant head coach type of role, and help OC Alex Van Pelt on that side of the ball. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 3, 2024

Former Giants Wayne Gallman and Corey Coleman land in the UFL.

The United Football League has announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/Lwr2KRndod — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) January 31, 2024

The best thing that happened at the Pro Bowl Games.

Lucy learning some new dance moves! pic.twitter.com/IJLNO7JM8N — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 3, 2024

MetLife Stadium will host 2026 World Cup final. Grass will reportedly be installed for the event.

BREAKING: The 2026 World Cup Final will be played at MetLife Stadium, FIFA announced.



MetLife has been chosen over AT&T Stadium in Dallas and SoFi in LA. pic.twitter.com/FerpW2pGZG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 4, 2024

