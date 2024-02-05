 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants news, 2/5: Senior Bowl winners, World Cup to MetLife, more

New York Giants headlines for Monday

By Ed Valentine
Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Senior Bowl winners by position: Spencer Rattler, Roman Wilson boost NFL Draft stock - The Athletic

One of the key concerns with Rattler off his college tape was his ability to play with urgency (mentally and physically) to combat the rush. These practices don’t really give evaluators a chance to answer that question, so I don’t think Rattler dramatically improved his draft grade this week, but he made a solid impression.

What is player movement tracking technology and how do NFL teams use it? - The Athletic
Interested in a player's top speed? What about how quickly he gets to 10 mph in his first 5 yards? Teams get all sorts of data.

2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice
Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects stood out the most during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl? Daniel Jeremiah highlights 10 players who helped themselves heading into Saturday's all-star game.

Spencer Rattler’s Fantastic Senior Bowl Showing Vaults South Carolina QB Atop Rankings
How do the 2024 Senior Bowl QBs rank after a week of practices? Spencer Rattler left an impression, while Bo Nix left evaluators with questions.

Ben McAdoo to New England?

Former Giants Wayne Gallman and Corey Coleman land in the UFL.

The best thing that happened at the Pro Bowl Games.

MetLife Stadium will host 2026 World Cup final. Grass will reportedly be installed for the event.

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page.

