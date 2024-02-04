Another candidate for Giants’ defensive coordinator surfaces

The New York Giants have added another candidate to their search for a new defensive coordinator. Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants interviewed Minnesota Vikings’ defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the position during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The 45-year-old Jones was serving as defensive coordinator for the National Team during the Senior Bowl.

Jones has been coaching since 2001. He was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Bowie State from 2005-2009, and was defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021.

In the NFL, Jones was assistant defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and 2017, had that same role for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and 2019, was defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. In 2022, he returned to the Vikings as defensive backs coach, and became defensive pass game coordinator in 2023.

The Giants are continuing to search for a replacement for Wink Martindale. Last week, the Giants lost on a pair of candidates as Dennard Wilson took the defensive coordinator job with the Tennessee Titans and Bobby Babich was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator by the Buffalo Bills.