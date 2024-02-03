Giants news, 2/3: Malik Nabers, Jerome Henderson, Carl Banks, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice for the New York Giants at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, with 57.5% (23) of the 40 mocks featured this week giving Nabers to the Giants.

Furthering the wide receiver trend, four mocks (10%) gave the Giants Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Offensive tackle was a popular choice at No. 6. Joe Alt of Notre Dame was chosen five times (12.5%) and Olu Fashanu of Penn State was the selection four times (10%). LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the choice in three of the 40 mocks (7.5%).

Henderson, 54, is one of the most popular individuals working in the Giants’ facility, an upbeat assistant who has the full respect of his players and does not wear his ego on his sleeve. Promoting Henderson, who has never been a defensive play-caller, would be a well-received move in the locker room.

Multiple coaches and players said Tierney made it easy as they tried to pack in as much as they could about what the league will expect from them.

“His ability to give you the information, give you great coaching points, and give you a plan for success, I think’s been awesome,” said Senior Bowl quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork from the Arizona Cardinals. “Honestly, if I didn’t know he wasn’t a coordinator where he was, I would have thought he was,” Penn State tight end Theo Johnson said.

'I am, for transparency, a big Daniel Jones fan. But I will be the first to say that he took a step back this past year,' Banks said. 'But I'll also add context to that and say, I can understand why. His offensive line was awful. He took so many hits early. And people don't want to understand that quarterbacks under duress - and I would challenge any individual who just continues to criticize the effectiveness of a quarterback who continues to get hit, I would challenge you to stand anywhere and get hit by a 2x4, about five times in a row and see if you can make great decisions.'

Can the Giants get a deal done with their star running back that ensures he ends his career in blue?

Giants: A No. 1 receiver. The Curse of Trading Odell Beckham Jr. has turned up squandered investments in Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Darren Waller. Finally filling this need via free agency or the draft would allow an accurate assessment of Daniel Jones and make the offense less Barkley-reliant.

Dan Quinn’s hiring as the Washington Commanders’ new head coach doesn’t shake the ground in the NFC East the way Ben Johnson’s would have if he’d left Detroit.

Coach Eli back for a second season

Both the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals are locked into massive contracts with their young 2019 first-round picks at quarterback, and neither has reason to be completely satisfied with the returns. Each team has had just one winning season since that draft.

So why not make a swap?

Could Bryce Huff be a fit for the Giants if they stick with a 3-4 defense? Huff could fit on any defense. He played defensive end for the Jets, but could easily make the transition to outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He might even be better there. I understand the politics of why the Jets haven’t re-signed Huff to this point. They selected defensive ends in the first round of the last two drafts (Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald). They have to get those guys on the field. It’s just hard to replace Huff’s pass-rushing production.

