Poll results: Giants fans want to watch the receivers at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is the event of the season and the NFL's tent pole between

There’s so much that gets done during this week that we never get to see. Things like medical exams, formal meetings between teams and prospects, and of course backchannel talks between teams.

But what we do get to see are the on-field workouts, and they often bring us some of the most entertaining moments of the NFL calendar.

The New York Giants could go in any number of ways over the first three rounds of the draft, so we asked Giants fans which positions they wanted to watch the most. The answer was pretty unsurprising given the way mock drafts have gone so far.

The wide receiver workouts are far and away the most anticipated part of the combine among Giants fans. It makes sense considering the team’s need at the position, and it’s anticipated that the Giants will be selecting a receiver (one, at least) early. But also, receivers are also among the best athletes on the property this week and we can expect some impressive workouts out of this highly touted class.

Half as many people are most excited to see the players who will be throwing to the throwing to the receivers. That might have been higher if Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels intended to throw, but J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, and Spencer Rattler could be impressive.

The offensive line workouts will go a long way toward telling us who is going to be a tackle and who’s going to be a guard at the next level. Considering the Giants could use a guard or a tackle, those will certainly be interesting workouts to watch as well.