1-on-1 with Chris Simms: Daniel Jones is ‘problem 74’ for the Giants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Put NFL analyst Chris Simms firmly in the ‘build around Daniel Jones’ camp when it comes to the question of what the New York Giants should do at quarterback this offseason.

In an exclusive chat with Big Blue View on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Simms called Jones “problem 74 on the Giants” and said they need to help him, not cast him aside.

“I am one that leans more toward let’s keep Daniel Jones and let’s build the football team,” Simms said. “One, the way I look at it right now is, OK, I think there’s a good chance it’s 1-2-3 quarterback [in the 2024 NFL Draft]. Are you going to be sold that the next guy is the guy at No. 6? I don’t know necessarily. I think you get into some question marks after that or guys that might not be ready right away or things like that.”

There has been a constant stream of chatter about the possibility the Giants are considering moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 — provided the New England Patriots are willing to move out of that spot — to get one of the top three quarterbacks.

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen indicated earlier this week that he would only consider that option if the third pick is on the clock and the QB the Giants really love is still available.

Simms doesn’t believe the Giants, coming off a 6-11 season, are in a position to trade away the necessary draft assets to move up.

“What are we going to do. The first two quarterbacks come off the board, we want a quarterback, now we’re going to trade up,” Simms said. “The Giants have got holes everywhere. And we’re just going to leave holes and ‘hey, quarterback, save the day.’ That just doesn’t sound like the Giant way to me.”

When I ran the trade up from No. 6 to No. 3 in my most recent multi-round Giants mock draft, I used 2018 precedent set by the Jets and Colts of three second-round picks to move up. The down side of that scenario is that while the Giants get a quarterback at No. 3, they don’t pick again until No. 70 in Round 3.

I ran that scenario past Simms.

“Why would you mess with that? With a team that we know has some glaring holes, there’s no doubt about that. I’m a little bit more in favor of keep the picks,” Simms said. “Daniel Jones, I know we went to the playoffs two years ago, I know last year wasn’t great, I get that, but the whole offense wasn’t great. I also know that Joe Schoen and some people said to us here on the show this week, well he’s been hurt two out of the last three years, so we gotta look for something.

“My response to that would be ‘everybody’s going to get hurt playing in that offense with the way you guys block.’ I don’t care. Superman comes in he’s going to have a separated shoulder. That’s where I look at it and go ‘that’s not going to fix the issue.’ There’s more issues. Daniel Jones is like problem 74 on the Giants, right. They’ve got a whole laundry list.”

“I am a believer in build the team.”

Simms pointed to an array of other veteran quarterbacks who have had mixed careers, but found success in good situations.

“Again, I am a believer in build the team,” Simms said. “You look at some guys right now. Oh, Baker Mayfield. He’s crap. Oh, he got on a team. Oh, he’s kinda good. Oh, Jared Goff. We’re gonna sell him down the river, we’re gonna give you millions. He gets around a team, oh, Jared Goff’s pretty damn good. Jimmy Garoppolo. Nobody even wants him as a backup right now. He was looking great a few years ago. Why was that? Oh, he was on an All-Star team with the 49ers, that’s right.”

Simms pointed to his father’s career.

“He beat John Elway [in a Super Bowl],” Chris Simms said. “How did Phil Simms … because his damn team was way better, that’s how Phil Simms beat John Elway.”

He also admitted there are plenty of similarities between Jones’ first five seasons with the Giants and his father’s first five seasons.

“There is some comparison, there’s no doubt. Not being protected, taking a beating, getting crapped on by the New York media constantly. That sounds like my dad’s first five years of his career, pretty much. That’s what Daniel’s had to deal with,” Simms said.

“Now that’s what I love about Daniel, and that’s where I think he’s made for New York because I don’t think he really gives a damn or listens to any of that. In fact, I know he doesn’t. Sometimes I see him and he asks me about football and he’s like ‘what’s going on in the league here?’ and I can tell he’s blocking the noise out. So, he’s curious to ask me because he doesn’t want to get too in the weeds to know some of the negative bull crap that’s out there and I respect him for that.”

Simms said he could endorse the idea of the Giants drafting a quarterback on Day 2 or Day 3, but that in his view an established veteran backup is a must.

“Maybe a Ryan Tannehill or somebody like that,” Simms said. “It can’t be, oh Daniel Jones gets hurt and we don’t know what the offense will be and we’re going to have to take four weeks to figure out how Tommy Devito plays and massage that and manage him and we can’t throw a ball for a month. That can’t happen again.

“That to me is where, young guy or not, there’s gotta be somebody else there for an insurance policy for Brian Daboll, for an insurance policy for Joe Schoen and the team itself to protect it in case something happens to Daniel Jones.”