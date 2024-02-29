2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy

One of the best parts of the process leading up to the NFL Draft is the chance to find prospects who have tremendous upside but have toiled in relative obscurity.

There are hidden gems to be unearthed every year, and Troy’s Javon Solomon might be one of the most impressive in the 2024 NFL Draft. Solomon was very lightly recruited out of high school and generally considered a two or three-star player. He quietly signed his letter of intent and enrolled in Troy in 2019. It took him a couple years to find his footing at the collegiate level, but he became a terror of the Sun Belt in 2021. This past year, he lead the entire NCAA in sacks, was 9th in tackles for a loss, and his 50 career tackles for a loss ranks third in conference history.

The New York Giants could certainly use a boost at pass rusher given their lack of depth behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. Solomon might lack an ideal frame, but he is explosive, disruptive, productive, and versatile.

Could he go from hidden gem to future Giant?

Prospect: Javon Solomon (6)

Games Watched: vs. Western Kentucky (2022), vs. Coastal Carolina (2022 Championship Game), vs. Kansas State (2023), vs. Duke (2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot 3⁄ 4 inches

Weight: 247 pounds

Arm length: 33 3⁄ 4 inches

Hand size: 10 5/8 inches

Strengths

Hand usage

Explosiveness

First step

Agility

Quickness

Javon Solomon is a compact and explosive edge defender.

He’s short for an NFL player at just over 6-foot tall, but has great density at 247 pounds, and long arms for his build at 33 ¾ inches. Solomon wore multiple hats in the Troy defense, playing defensive end, rush linebacker, and even off-ball linebacker depending on the situation.

Solomon has great explosiveness and has a very good first step and is able to explode off the line of scrimmage from a two or three-point stance. He wastes little energy or movement getting out of his stance and does a good job of firing out as opposed to up. Solomon is an experienced defender who understands who he is and what his strengths are. He’s molded his game around his explosiveness, natural leverage, and lower-body flexibility.

He is primarily a speed rusher, usually relying on club-rip and chop moves to defeat blockers’ hands before they can engage with him. He has a flexible and fluid lower body, and those moves also allow him to preserve his natural leverage while he bends around the edge. He’s flexible enough to maintain solid traction while bending a tight corner and carrying speed around the edge. He also understands how to turn speed into power and deliver hard – and unexpected – jolts to blockers who are prepared for his speed.

Solomon has great competitive toughness and is willing to fight through blockers and play through the whistle. He’s willing to give second and third efforts to finish a play and pursue ball carriers across the field.

Weaknesses

Length (height)

Play strength

Run defense

Solomon’s size is his primary weakness. He could come in below some teams’ thresholds for edge defenders despite his long arms.

Likewise, he has good density, but doesn’t have great bulk in the grand scheme of things and that can make it a bit difficult for him to hold up in run defense. He can hold individual blockers if they aren’t prepared for his leverage and burst, but he can be overpowered by bigger linemen and shouldn’t be asked to engage with double teams. His run defense is more a function of his disruptiveness and hustle than anything else.

Solomon is also a very disciplined defender, but that discipline can work against him if he misreads the offense. He can bite hard on play-action, which draws him out of position to make a play on the ball carrier.

Finally, while Solomon is capable of playing in space and was even asked to cover the slot on occasion for Troy, he doesn’t appear particularly comfortable in coverage. He’s quick to get depth in his drops, but he might not have the lower body fluidity to really hang in coverage with more athletic receiving options.

Game Tape

Projection

Javon Solomon projects as an important rotational pass rusher at the NFL level, at least to start his career.

He has great natural leverage and explosiveness to go with solid hand usage and bend. All of which combine to make him a disruptive pass rusher off the edge. He has the ability to rush off the edge from a two or three point stance, as well as through interior gaps as an A-gap blitzer or as looper on stunts.

There’s always a lingering concern with every prospect who played against a lower level of competition. However, Solomon dominated his level of competition, as evidenced by his 18.0 tackles for a loss, 16.0 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles this past year. He could develop into an every (or at least most) down player for a team that runs a 3-4 or “multiple” defensive front. However, he will need to grow as a run defender in order to be more than a pass rush specialist. Solomon is at his best when penetrating into the backfield or pursuing from the backside of the play, and he shouldn’t be asked to eat blockers or try to control double teams.

Solomon will be drafted for his ability to rush the passer and disrupt in the backfield, and he has the potential to be very good at that.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: A solid Day 2 value with the upside to outplay his draft slot