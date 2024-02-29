NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive linemen, linebackers to watch

Earlier this week, the New York Giants joined the rest of the NFL in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the league prepares for the on-field workouts that commence with the linebacker and defensive line groups on Thursday.

The workouts at the Combine are a popular event that provides valuable measurement and testing information about each player in attendance. The event also gives each NFL team time to meet with players and discuss possible trades. Also, the reason why the Combine was initiated in 1985 was to evaluate the medicals of each player.

There are positives to glean from every workout at these positions, but the ones that typically indicate success at the next level are the explosive drills - the vertical and broad jumps - as well as the 10-yard-split that is measured on the first ten yards of the forty-yard-dash. These three tests show an explosive get-off, which is a priority on the defensive line and the EDGE position.

3-Cone is also an underrated test that indicates how well a defender changes directions. This is important in Shane Bowen’s system, which features many twists on four-man rushes. The positional drills carry some importance and show movement skills, bend/flexibility in the hoop drill, and how heavy a defender's hands are in the bag drills. Displaying body control and balance is always the desired outcome for the players.

This preview is about the workouts that will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. that feature the defensive line and linebackers, including many edge defenders. Here is the list of players in attendance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at the DL and LB positions:

Defensive linemen

Austin Booker, Kansas

Solomon Byrd, USC

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Jonah Elliss, Utah

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Gabe Hall, Baylor

Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Logan Lee, Iowa

Zion Logue, Georgia

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Maason Smith, LSU

Javon Solomon, Troy

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Bralen Trice, Washington

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Jared Verse, Florida State

Eric Watts, Connecticut

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Linebackers

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune, Florida State

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Steele Chambers, Ohio State

Junior Colson, Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Jordan Magee, Temple

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Here is the schedule for the rest of the positions:

Friday, March 1st at 3 p.m. - Defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday, March 2nd at 3 p.m. - Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, and Running backs

Sunday, March 3rd at 1 p.m. - Offensive linemen

Here’s a list of every player who is testing on Thursday:

Here are 10 players of note who are testing on Thursday, who should interest the New York Giants:

Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Somewhere...Chris Pflum is smiling. Like Chris, Jared Verse is a former Albany Great Dane. Verse spent his first two collegiate years at Albany before transferring to Florida State. He finished his college career with 151 pressures and 31 sacks, 62 of which were during the 2023 season.

Verse ranked 26 on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List in 2023. He reportedly cleans 360 pounds, squats 555, and benches 455. He’s also very explosive as an athlete, running 21.14 MPH in a game with a max acceleration of 5.85m/s with a max deceleration of -6.98m/s. Verse also has some of the heavier hands I’ve ever studied for an edge defender.

Joe Schoen recently mentioned the importance of edge defenders and pressuring the quarterback when discussing the difference between Shane Bowen and Wink Martindale’s defenses. He stated that Martindale prioritized large players up front to stop the run and force third-and-long exotic blitzing packages, whereas Bowen has a much more attacking style with four rushers on early downs. Those comments, and the current Giants’ depth chart, put a priority on edge, but Verse will likely be drafted somewhere in Round 1, rendering the Giants as unlikely to land him unless they trade back or trade up.

IDL Byron Murphy II

I loved Byron Murphy II’s tape. He earned the Big-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year rightfully and was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the second-highest-graded defensive lineman in college football this year, just behind fellow Longhorn T’Vondre Sweat. Murphy II was the highest-graded pass-rushing DL in college football.

Murphy II had 45 pressures and 36 hurries in 2023, with 8.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and 29 tackles. Here is my synopsis from his 2023 play:

“Byron Murphy II is an explosive defensive lineman who threatens blockers with his disruptive quickness to penetrate offenses. He has a naturally rare center of gravity and plays with rare leverage, which is critical to playing in the trenches. His ability to play the run, anchor in place, use burst/bend to win the half-man, and his flashes of converting his speed to power are reasons his floor and ceiling are both high. His ideal fit is a three-technique in an EVEN front, but he’s not limited to any defensive structure.”

The true junior who can rush the passer and be a disruptor, while also being a good run defender in the trenches. He’ll likely be the first defensive lineman selected in the draft, and he has a bright future, which probably makes him unrealistic for the Giants.

Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Robinson has one of the best get-offs in the upcoming NFL Draft. Just watch:

Chop Robinson cutup pic.twitter.com/OlpBf7ALNs — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) February 21, 2024

Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the highest defensive players in college football in consecutive seasons. He recorded 87 pressures and 10 sacks over the last three seasons, with his initial season as a Terrapin (Maryland) where he only had 82 pass-rushing snaps.

Feldman put Robinson as No. 9 on the Freak List and stated that the 6-foot-3, 254-pound 21-year-old edge defender clocked a 4.47 40-yard dash and a quick 4.22 short-shuttle; that short-shuttle time is elite, and just slightly slower than Aidan Hutchinson from the 2022 season. Expect to see Robinson test well in the explosive and speed drills.

LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

The 6-2, 241-pound Wallace was a four-star recruit who decided to take his talents to Lexington, Kentucky, where he had three solid seasons for the Wildcats. He recorded 80 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and 20 pressures in his junior season (2023). Wallace was a star track athlete at Wayne County High School in Jesup, Georgia, and that speed and explosiveness could show up on Thursday.

Feldman listed Wallace as the 11th freakiest athlete on his list. Here is what Feldman had to say about Wallace:

“The former high school track star — who once jumped 23-4 1/4 inches to break a school record that stood for 44 years and also won the state weightlifting title with a 335-pound power clean — is now up to 242 pounds, but still runs 22 MPH on the GPS and vertical-jumps 38.5 inches. His power clean is now up to 380 and he squats almost 600.”

For what it is worth, Wallace clocked 20.6 MPH in 2023.

EDGE/OLB Chris Braswell, Alabama

The Crimson Tide consistently churn out professional talent, and they have two EDGE rushers primed to be NFL players. Fellow Alabama edge Dallas Turner is someone to certainly note and should be a top-15 pick in the draft. Braswell isn’t as discussed (but is still well known), but he could leap up draft boards after a steller Combine.

Braswell recorded 56 pressures, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and eight sacks in 2023. His top speed in 2023 was 20.1 MPH at 6-3, 255 pounds. Bruce Feldman had him ranked seventh on his Freak List. Here’s an excerpt from Feldman on the Athletic’s Freak List article:

“The Crimson Tide’s biggest Freak — who vertical-jumped 38 1/2 inches at 243 pounds last year and squatted 705 — is now 13 pounds heavier, up to 256, but still has great burst, clocking 21.9 MPH on the GPS this year. Braswell, who had 4.5 TFLs, six QB hurries and three sacks in 2022, also bench-pressed 405 pounds and hang-cleans 405. Last season, he worked into the Tide’s rotation often in their “Cheetah” package, where he joined Will Anderson and Dallas Turner on the field to harass opposing quarterbacks. Now, with Anderson off to the NFL, expect Braswell to have a much bigger role in 2023.”

Braswell recorded 30 pressures and 2.5 sacks in 2022, and took a big leap after he put on 13 quality pounds heading into the 2023 season. He’s 22 years old, and could have a fantastic combine event on Thursday.

IDL Maason Smith, LSU

Smith is a gigantic and long 6-6, 315-pound defensive lineman who recorded 23 pressure and three sacks in 2023, after returning from a torn left ACL he suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Smith also missed Week 1 of the 2023 season after suffering an ankle injury in the summer after his ACL rehab, but he was also suspended for that game due to a violation of NCAA autograph rules; the violation occurred right before the NCAA changed their NIL rules.

Regardless, the former five-star recruit was a Freshman All-American in 2021 after recording four sacks, 14 pressures, and 12 STOPS at the line of scrimmage. Here’s a part of what Bruce Feldman had to say about his 17th-ranked Freak:

“Smith hit a high score in momentum as LSU gauges speed in relation to a player’s body weight of 1,124 kg.m/s. At 6-6, 315, Smith clocked 19.2 MPH, almost what he registered last year (19.5 MPH) even though he’s now 15 pounds bigger.”

The Giants are in a spot to add an explosive interior rusher to pair with Dexter Lawrence, and Smith may fall in the draft due to medicals and limited statistical success in college, albiet his pedigree could move him up boards as well. His size and length would look great next to Lawrence in Shane Bowen’s front.

Edge Javon Solomon, Troy

Solomon is an excellent option for the Giants on Day 2 or early on Day 3. Solomon was a statistic machine in 2023, recording 48 pressures and 16 sacks with 18 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. Here’s my synopsis of Solomon’s play:

Javon Solomon is an incredibly quick pass rusher with effective bend, burst, and hand usage to separate from offensive tackles. He is a high-side rusher who is best utilized from a wide stance. His ability to bend through contact with a relentless motor will give him a shot as a situational pass rusher. Solomon’s size and anchor ability are question marks. He’s not a terrible run defender for what he was asked to do, but he was in an aggressive attacking system at Troy that did not have him anchor in place too often; when he did, double teams uprooted him at the lower level of competition.

In the right system, with the correct usage, Solomon can be a very good asset on defense, especially if he’s a situational pass rusher who gets to pin his ears back and hunt the quarterback. Solomon isn’t being discussed much prior to the Senior Bowl, but a good showing at the event can be the necessary catalyst to raise his stock.

Teams covet natural pass-rushing skills with the necessary burst to threaten tackle’s high side and the pass-rushing savvy/timing to adjust when appropriate. The NFL speed will be an adjustment for Solomon - and his smaller stature could pose a problem - but he’s an undersized rusher I am willing to take a shot on.

Solomon caught the eye of Bruce Feldman, and he ranked 44th on the 2024 Freak List. He’s a jacked-up edge defender who reportedly bench-presses 420 pounds, deadlifts 615, squats 600, and has just 7 percent body fat. He also has excellent burst, topping out at 21.63 MPH. He would fit in well as a high-side rusher in Shane Bowen’s system.

EDGE Gabe Hall, Baylor

Coming in right behind Javon Solomon on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List is Gabe Hall at 45. Hall recorded 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss at 6-6, 296 pounds for the Bears over the last two seasons. He also recorded 21 pressures in 259 pass-rushing reps in 2023. He reportedly benches 500 pounds, squats 565, cleans 365, and did a 750-pound trap bar deadlift while clocking 19.9 MPH before the 2023 season; his top speed was 18.6 MPH last season.

IDL Braden Fiske, Florida State

Fiske transferred from Western Michigan and had success at Florida State. He was 6-3, 295 pounds with short 31-inch arms at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which could play into the Giants' favor, for his usage at Florida State fits Bowen’s defense that features plenty of twists/stunts. I’m interested to see Fiske’s three-cone and short-shuttle.

Fiske recorded 131 pressures throughout his college career. 48 of those came in his final year with Western Michigan in 2022. He had six sacks in each of his last two seasons, playing his final season in Tallahassee, Florida. Here is my synopsis of Fiske’s play, which was evaluated and written before the Giants hired Shane Bowen to be their defensive coordinator:

“Braden Fiske is best utilized by penetrating and gap exchanging to leverage his quick first step, adaptability, and processing as a football player. He may struggle in a system inside the 4i-shade where he has to stack, read, and shed. He has elite competitive toughness, and his motor never runs out of gas. A team that uses four-man pass-rushing concepts (twists, simulated pressures) should love the idea of adding a player like Fiske. Especially from the twisting standpoint, his angles of approach and first step are excellent in these situations.

He may not be the strongest at the point of attack, but he’s not a liability either. Fiske has the upside to start but will be a good complementary piece with a pass-rushing upside when he is selected in the upcoming draft.”

If Fiske falls to Day 3, he would provide great value for the Giants at one of their many positions of need.

EDGE Eric Watts, UCONN

Watts is a very long 6-5, 277-pound player with just under 36-inch arms at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will appeal to every defensive line coach. His 84 3/8-inch wingspan was among the highest at the event (good luck defeating Texas Tech’s Myles Cole and his 87-inch wingspan); although Watts’ college teammate on the offensive side of the football - IOL Christain Haynes - had an 85-inch wingspan.

Watts recorded 34 pressures last season and 38 pressures in the previous year, and combines size and length with a solid overall athletic profile. Watts clocked a top speed of 19.6 MPH in 2023. He has a versatile skill set with experience inside and at edge, which is also valuable and will appeal to Joe Schoen and the New York Giants.