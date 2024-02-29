Rome Odunze to Giants in latest Kiper mock draft

Mel Kiper is apparently all aboard the Rome Odunze hype train.

In his latest mock draft for ESPN [subscriber only] Kiper has the New York Giants selecting the Washington wide receiver at No. 6, three picks before giving the Chicago Bears LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 9.

Kiper writes:

The Giants are coming off a disastrous season in which they ranked 29th in points scored per game on offense (14.0), 30th in yards per play (4.5) and 32nd in sack rate per dropback (12.8%). That was with only six games from Daniel Jones, though, and the quarterback should be recovered from his knee injury by the start of the 2024 season. So what’s the best way to make sure that doesn’t happen again? Get Jones some help. They have too many Nos. 2 and 3 receivers. Odunze, who caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, could be their No. 1 guy.

The top five of Kiper’s draft went like this:

A couple of other interesting notes: