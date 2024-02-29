Does the NFL Combine matter? Part 2: Defense

Previously we looked at the extent to which the results of physical testing drills at the NFL Combine are predictive of where offensive players will be selected in the NFL draft, and how successful they will be when they get to the NFL. In this article we focus on the defensive side of the ball.

As before, we will rely on a study performed by Kevin Cole of Unexpected Points that defines clusters of players of a certain “type” at a given position, where “type” is based on a series of stats relevant to success and usage (e.g., in the slot or on the boundary). Cole then defines a “Plus/Minus” metric that calculates how much expected points added (EPA) a player contributes relative to other players of his “type” to define the player’s value. He then looks at how player performance in specific Combine drills correlates with both how high the NFL drafts them and how much Plus/Minus value they have added as NFL players.

Giants’ defense > offense

The Plus/Minus numbers themselves are very revealing but not surprising for the New York Giants. On offense (excluding quarterbacks, which he does not analyze), only one Giants player ranked in the top 10 in Plus/Minus at his position in 2023: Saquon Barkley, fifth among NFL running backs but well behind Christian McCaffrey, who is in “a different stratosphere,” as popular phrasing goes (I’m pretty sure there is only one stratosphere on Earth, but never mind), from all other running backs. That suggests that there is a fair contract number for Barkley that is well below CMC’s but pretty close to where the two sides were when negotiations broke down in 2023. But I digress.

On defense, which this article is about, the Giants’ situation looks considerably better. No Giants appear in the top 10 in Plus/Minus among edge defenders and cornerbacks, but four of them show up at the other positions:

You might be surprised to see Dexter Lawrence as low as ninth among IDLs, but remember that he missed some time with a hamstring injury and played with it at less than full strength late in the season. At ILB it will be no shock to see Bobby Okereke clock in at No. 7 after his terrific first season as a Giant, but surprise, surprise, right below him is Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 (albeit in many fewer snaps). At safety, free agent Isaiah McKinney landed at No. 4, just a bit behind Antoine Winfield Jr., so don’t be surprised if he signs a pretty big contract (whether with the Giants or another team).

Also, before you comment on Kayvon Thibodeaux being a bust on the edge because he didn’t make the top 10, please note that no one from the 2022 or 2023 draft class did, and only Micah Parsons from the 2021 class cracked the top 10. The best edge defenders by this metric are almost all seasoned veterans - maybe experience matters?

Anyway, back to the Combine. We saw in the previous article that for the most part, doing well in Combine drills didn’t make much difference to future NFL performance (although it mattered much more for where a player was drafted). The major exception was metrics that test agility like the 3-cone or shuttle, which showed up as slightly predictive factors at several positions like running back and even the offensive line. What matters on defense?

Interior defensive line

NFL general managers and coaches appear to suffer from the Keith Jackson effect - being fond of “big uglies” on the offensive and defensive lines. It appears to be especially inadvisable on the defensive side of things. IDL weight is the single biggest factor that predicts NFL draft position, yet IDL weight is by far the biggest detriment to IDL performance in the chart above. GMs would be much better off looking for agile IDLs who can beat blocks with quickness, as captured by drills such as the 3-cone, shuttle, and 40.

This may surprise you given the NFL success of mammoth Dexter Lawrence (though he’s big but not ugly). No Giants fan will forget Dexy tossing aside perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson like a rag doll to sack Nick Foles the season before last. The thing is, with him it’s not just strength, it’s quickness and what we might call “dex-terity.” Look at his RAS coming out of college:

Dexter Lawrence was drafted with pick 17 of round 1 in the 2019 draft class. He scored a 9.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 18 out of 1208 DT from 1987 to 2019. https://t.co/EgUDZAS0Os #RAS pic.twitter.com/0u7cXEK0Yp — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2022

Yes, he was top of the charts in weight (9.79) and strength, but he was also quick (as IDLs go, a grade above 7 is good), although he didn’t do the shuttle and 3-cone. The era of the big lumbering “space-eating” IDL is over. Look for IDLs who can move.

Edge defender

We see a somewhat similar story for edge defenders, with smaller ones as a group performing better than big ones. On the edge, quickness as a valued trait is more in the sense of explosiveness, as measured by drills such as the 10-yard dash and the vertical jump. NFL teams, though, tend to draft edge defenders with great (in a relative sense) 40-yard dash performances. Unless you’re facing Lamar Jackson, you’re probably not going to have to run 40 yards to track him down, but a good initial burst gets you past your blocker.

Off-ball linebackers

As we move away from the defensive line, we begin to find something to similar to what we saw for wide receivers: Skills measured in combine drills mean little for NFL success for off-ball linebackers. NFL GMs don’t believe that, according to the chart above - they like to draft big LBs with long arms who run fast and are agile. How could those traits miss? Answer: If the guy just isn’t a smart football player. How did Micah McFadden go from a lost-in-space rookie who’d be out of the league before his first contract was up to being a potential cornerstone of the defense in year 2? Probably because he learned more about how to play the game of football.

Defensive backs

We see almost the same thing happening in the defensive backfield: Nothing that is measured in Combine physical drills has any bearing on NFL success for cornerbacks, and for safeties, only agility as measured by the shuttle drill has any relevance.

The bottom line

Putting all the offensive and defensive results together, there are a couple of overarching themes: