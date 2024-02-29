Giants news, 2/29: NFLPA grades, Xavier McKinney, Brian Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants players “almost unanimously responded that they do not like playing on the synthetic surface” at MetLife Stadium, according to the results of the released on Wednesday by the NFL Players Association.

The Giants finished an excellent eighth overall in the second annual NFLPA-sponsored report card. The playing surface at MetLife Stadium, though, remains an issue despite a new FieldTurf Core playing surface having been installed before the 2023 NFL season.

Brian Daboll got an A+ in the ‘Head Coach’ category. That category graded Daboll’s management of player time and willingness to listen, not on game management or wins and losses. Co-owner John Mara got a B+ for his willingness to invest in the facilities.

With the massive increase, the New York Giants now have just shy of $31 million in salary cap space, according to Over the Cap. That leaves the Giants in the middle of the cap pack before they make any moves or contract adjustments to free up more space, if needed.

Xavier McKinney shares his free agency thoughts

NEW on Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard: It’s The “Pay That Man His Money” Episode with special guest Giants safety Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) ‼️



“I love the idea of being with the same team for my entire career”



McKinney is the type of leader who would rather guide the… pic.twitter.com/13OtN2Zzut — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 28, 2024

The Giants will meet with the top prospects at the position this week, and that includes USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. They are believed to be the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2024, all first-rounders that could go in the Top 10, and there's a strong chance Williams, Maye and Daniels are taken with the top three picks.

Combine that with the reality the Giants met with Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., among others, at the Senior Bowl last month, and the presence of Jones will not stop Schoen and team brass from going down that road if the evaluation takes them there.

Giants coach Brian Daboll must do everything he can to save his job in 2024.

Yes, it’s possible that general manager Joe Schoen will draft a quarterback high this spring — which might give Daboll and Schoen job security beyond 2024.

Given the turnover on the staff, Schoen was asked if Daboll needs to handle his staff differently than his first two years as head coach.

"We are all going to learn and grow over time, but we have to," Schoen said. "It's the first time that we went through adversity. I'm sure there is a lot that we all learned about ourselves going through that and as leaders, myself included, we've all got to get better in terms of how we handle those situations, and I think we are all going to reflect this offseason on how things went and what we can do better, and I would put Dabs in that category as well."

A look at the Giants home office in Indy this week

Our HQ at the Combine pic.twitter.com/sDa5BL93jE — New York Giants (@Giants) February 28, 2024

1. Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants. Lawrence's 93.0 PFF grade not only ranked first among all interior defenders, but it was also the second-best grade among all qualifying defenders. The Giants nose tackle was phenomenal in both facets of his game, finishing as the only interior player to earn an 85.0-plus grade as both a pass-rusher (92.6, the best at the position) and against the run (89.5).

WR Parris Campbell. It just didn't work in his one season with the Giants. Campbell thrives in space working out of the slot, but his skill set is too similar to the one provided by Wan'Dale Robinson, a 2022 second-round pick whom the Giants are heavily invested in. Campbell went from 623 yards receiving his final year with the Colts to 104 yards this past season. A new home could be rejuvenating

Barkley has said he wants a deal that's "fair." But what's fair for him may be too expensive for the Giants. He is surely looking at the three-year, $42 million extension the Indianapolis Colts gave running back Jonathan Taylor during last season — though even that deal only included about $25 million in guarantees. But that deal is also an outlier in a running back market that has been increasingly depressed in recent years.

Mock Draft

Ideal first pick: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Nabers is as explosive and versatile as any receiver in this draft. He is a dynamic threat out wide or in the slot. Brian Daboll could deploy him in a manner similar to when he had Stefon Diggs in Buffalo.

There may be a conundrum if one of the top three quarterbacks falls to the Giants' sixth overall slot. They could also be in a prime spot to trade down. If Nabers is still on the board, though, they should take him and ask questions later.

6. New York Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan. I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.

