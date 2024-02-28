Javon Solomon compared well to Osi Umenyiora at Troy, can he do that in the NFL?

NFL teams will take pass rush help wherever they can get it. The New York Giants, 20th in the NFL in pressure percentage in 2023 despite being second in blitz rate, can use a significant infusion of pass rush help in 2024.

Could they turn to a place that produced one of the greatest pass rushers in franchise history to find it?

Javon Solomon is an under-sized edge defender from Troy, which produced Osi Umenyiora. After being drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2003, Umenyiora had 75 sacks for the Giants, fourth in franchise history. He was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Solomon tied Umenyiora’s school single-game sack record with a four-sack game against Louisiana-Monroe. He also led all FBS pass rushers during the 2023 season with 16.0 sacks. For with it’s worth, Umenyiora’s best collegiate season was 15.0 sacks. Solomon finished his career with 33.0 sacks.

Solomon, of course, knows of Umenyiora, though he doesn’t know him personally.

“Well, the only connection I kind of have is just through Troy in general,” Solomon said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s being real busy the things he’s accomplishing now. It’s big for the sport. It’s big for the culture and that’s all credit to him. I have never had the chance to actually meet him, but hopefully one day I definitely get an opportunity.”

Troy also produced another fairly successful NFL pass rusher, Demarcus Ware. After a 12-year career that produced 138.5 sacks, Ware was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Solomon understands the footsteps he is trying to follow in.

“Troy had set precedent for good pass rushers,” he said. “We got Demarcus Ware, of course, we got Osi. So, to be able to go out there and set, break [records] those are big accomplishments coming into Troy that I was actually able to fulfill, so it means a lot.”

Solomon is an interesting NFL prospect. He is under-sized, listed at 6-foot-2, 246 pounds but admitting that when he began Combine training this offseason at EXOS in Florida that he weighed 240. He says he is now “250-ish.”

Solomon said he hopes to use the Combine to “clear the room ... clear all doubts” about his NFL readiness.

“Basically size is a big thing. I gotta go out here and be able to show that I’m a football player at the end of the day,” he said. “So when it comes to drills, just be able to move well is something that I have to be able to go out there and accomplish. And that’s something that I really plan on doing. I’ve been training hard — shout out to Exos in Pensacola, they have a really good staff over there. They really helped develop me in a place where I feel comfortable enough to go out here and display my talent. Being in this opportunity is kind of crazy already. I don’t expect nothing less than to be out there and just do my best.”

The other big doubt is the level of competition Solomon faced while playing in the Sun Belt Conference against Group of 5 teams rather than a steady diet of Power 5 opponents.

Solomon got to strut his stuff against some of the top offensive linemen in the country at the Senior Bowl in Alabama last month.

“Going to the Senior Bowl is big for me to be able to do what I did over there,” Solomon said. “Just getting that opportunity to go against really, really quality people was huge. And I had the opportunity to go against some really good guys. I ‘m not going to say I was perfect, but I had my reps, they had theirs. It was something they [NFL teams] just needed to see. They needed to see more outta me. And I did my best to give ‘em all that.”

Solomon was not heavily recruited out of high school.

“I think Troy was the perfect spot for me. Being in the Sun Belt. It’s great competition,” Solomon said. “I think it’s kind of underrated how much talent is truly in the Sun Belt now. I feel like that people kind of try to put that under the rug just because it’s a group of five and stuff like that. But like I said, there’s great people there. There’s great olinemen, there’s great quarterbacks. There’s just great talent in total.”

Solomon is appreciative of what Troy did for him.

“God kept me on a journey where I was still able to continue football after high school. Had a bunch of Group of Five offers and I took my talent to Troy,” he said. “I don’t know if you guys ever been to Troy, but there’s nothing there. There’s really nothing there in Troy, Alabama. But it means the most to me because I was able to just go there and focus on what I wanted to do to perfect my craft and be able to become who I am today.

“Being in Troy, I mean, it’s small, but you make so many relationships with different people. The town, the city, the people love you just because there’s nothing really else to do. I really appreciate them. And being at Troy it’s a decision I don’t regret. And I made the most of my time there.”

Solomon is also appreciative of the Combine experience and his NFL opportunity. He actually used the word “wholesome” in describing it, something I may have never heard previously from a draft prospect.

“It’s wholesome, you know? I mean, just the journey from being a kid to always watching the Combine. My first thingI did when I came here, I had to go run to the stadium just to see it for myself,” Solomon said. “It’s a dream come true. I mean, there’s only 300 some people get opportunity like this a year. And for me to be one of those 300 means a lot. And I thank God, give all the glory to him because truth be told it’s a one in a lifetime chance.”

Solomon considers himself a fan, and student, of the game. He has an interesting way of looking at being a pass rusher.

“I see pass rush as like a dance. It means a lot to me because I feel like there’s a big versatility to it. I grew up watching Von Miller, Khalil, Mack being two different pass rushers. Khalil Mack being more of a power guy, Von Miller, more finesse, speed guy. But once you combine them both, I feel like that’s where you get those Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett nowadays, so you see those,” Solomon said. “That was big for me. So I started looking at pass rushers early. I had great coaches along the way. They kinda helped me develop to where I am now.

“They just helped me kind of tie the knot. Doing all the little things I wanted to do.”

Could Solomon end up tying another knot by landing with the Giants and trying to help them the way Umenyiora did?