Giants’ players ‘almost unanimously’ dislike MetLife Stadium playing surface

New York Giants players “almost unanimously responded that they do not like playing on the synthetic surface” at MetLife Stadium, according to the results of the released on Wednesday by the NFL Players Association.

The Giants finished an excellent eighth overall in the second annual NFLPA-sponsored report card. The playing surface at MetLife Stadium, though, remains an issue despite a new FieldTurf Core playing surface having been installed before the 2023 NFL season.

The NFLPA says 92% of players league-wide want grass playing surfaces. Giants players responding to the survey said “they believe the surface puts them at additional risk of injury.”

Here is how the Giants ranked in each of the categories graded:

Some of the highlights from the survey:

The Giants took a hit in the 'Treatment of Families' category as they are one of 12 teams that does not offer a game-day family room.

The 'Nutritoinist/Dietician' category is new, and the Giants finished 26th here as only 67% of players feel like they get an individualized meal plan.

The 'Locker Room' got a C+ as players want more individual locker space. From personal experience, the Giants have a fairly spartan locker room that is very crowded with lockers in the middle of the floor for practice squad players.

The public loves to criticize the Giants' training staff. Not the players. The 'Training Staff' got an A+, tied for first in the league, with head trainer Ronnie Barnes getting the second-highest individual grade in the NFL.

Brian Daboll got an A+ in the 'Head Coach' category. That category graded Daboll's management of player time and willingness to listen, not on game management or wins and losses.

Co-owner John Mara got a B+ for his willingness to invest in the facilities.

The Giants also finished No. 8 overall in the initial 2023 survey.

Breakdown of key categories