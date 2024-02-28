2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Giants have formal meetings with all the top quarterbacks

We haven’t had any on-field workouts yet, but the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing.

Players are arriving every day and going through the behind-the-scenes process that is so important for draft stock, but we never get to see on the outside. Things like medical reports and formal meetings between teams and prospects that can inform decision makers on the things that don’t show up in a 40-yard dash.

And in that vein, Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network has reported that the New York Giants held a formal meeting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Art Stapleton took it a step further, confirming that the Giants have also scheduled meetings with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. This is after meeting with Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix at the Senior Bowl.

The general feeling now is that the Giants would have to trade up if they want one of Williams, Maye, or Daniels.

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen mentioned during the Combine that he wouldn’t feel comfortable executing a trade up — or selecting a quarterback, for that matter — without meeting with them first.

“I think at that position, and I said it last year, it’s a different stratosphere,” he said. “You’ve got to get around these kids and you’ve got to get to know them. Until you’re able to do that, it’s hard to make those type of moves. So, again, this is the start. There’s a lot of these prospects that it’s the first time we’re going to get around them, and we’re looking forward to it. Free agency will set the table for some of the decisions we make in the Draft. It’s an exciting time for us.”

He added, speaking on the importance of being comfortable with the player as well as their measurables and tape, “I think that’s important, because then if you get around them or you find information out that maybe you’re not excited about, you just traded a lot of draft capital to go up to get somebody that now you’re uneasy about. So, I think you’ve got to be comfortable with the film, you’ve got to be comfortable with who the player is, what the setup is going to be for that player to have success, before you do something like that.”

Meeting with and talking to the players is the next step in the process after Schoen, and the Giants in general, were very active on the scouting trail this year. Schoen has personally scouted each of the top quarterbacks this year, traveling to watch USC, LSU, North Carolina, Michigan, Washington, and Oregon. The Giants have shown particular interest in Drake Maye, with Schoen (or the Giants’ scouts) attending four different North Carolina games of which we were aware.

It’s important to note that the every team meets with just about every prospect at the Combine. However, it’s also notable that the Giants have shown significant interest in this year’s quarterback class. At the very least it’s something to keep an eye on as the Draft Process continues.