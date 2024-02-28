Giants Reacts: Which position group do you want to watch at the Combine?

We say this every year, but the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be very consequential for the New York Giants.

It’s certainly possible that the Giants’ roster is more competitive than it showed in 2023, but right now it’s about as highly regarded as it was back in 2021. The more negative view is that the Giants are riddle with holes and aren’t close to competitive.

The flip side of that, however, is that the Giants could go a number of directions in the draft and improve their roster.

So, with the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine upon us, we want to know: Which position group are you looking forward to watching the most?

Do you want to see the quarterbacks (J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Michael Pratt, and Spencer Rattler) run and throw?

Do you want to see how Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, or the expansive “second tier” of wide receiver work out and run routes?

Or how about the offensive line? Maybe identify potential offensive tackles or guards?

The Giants could also use more players at defensive tackle and edge defender. Maybe you want to see how well the big uglies hunt quarterbacks.

(Note: due to survey constraints, there wasn’t room to include cornerback or “all of the above”.)

