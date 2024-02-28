Giants news, 2/28: Joe Schoen speaks, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

In recent weeks there has been a lot of chatter that the New York Giants might let running back Saquon Barkley test free agency, allowing the market to set his value. That may happen, but Giants’ GM Joe Schoen on Tuesday clearly seemed to want Barkley back with the team next season and that "I wouldn’t say the franchise tag’s off the table."

“I wouldn’t say his value has changed, especially to the organization, right? He’s a captain, he’s a leader, he’s a hard worker. I think the world of Saquon and I still think he can play,” Schoen said. “So my value for Saquon really hasn’t changed. Unfortunately throughout the process, starting back in November of 2022, we weren’t able to come to an agreement in terms of where we were, thought the deal made sense...I think we’ve all grown myself, the organization time through the last 12, 13, 14 months and Saquon may be in a different place now than he was then in terms of understanding the market, the business side of it. And I’m looking forward to having those conversations with him.”"

Schoen said that “running back market value” rather than anything team-specific would determine what he would be willing to offer Barkley during his discussions with Ed Berry when the two meet this week in Indianapolis.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

During an appearance on PFT Live Tuesday, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said that the team has to keep that in mind when deciding about how to build out the quarterback room around Jones, who has no more guaranteed money on his pact beyond 2024.

“The reality is he’s coming off three injuries in two years,” Schoen said. “That’s facts. It’s something we’ve gotta consider. We’re gonna address it through free agency and if there’s an opportunity in the draft — we’re gonna look at every position, not only quarterback because we do have needs across the roster.”

Schoen: Need pieces around quarterback

“We still competed to the end. The Rams made the playoffs, we were in that game until the end, we beat the Eagles, we took ’em to the end when we played there,” Schoen said during a fan question-and-answer session during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. “The perception outside and the reality inside sometimes there’s a gap there and some of those articles come from sources that have an agenda. Maybe the truth is somewhere in the middle. “We like the staff (head coach Brian Daboll) brought in, lots of good coaches, good teammates that we’re going to get along … we’re onto 2024.”

16. Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka, New York Giants Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka probably deserve to be higher on this list, I know. Daboll got Josh Allen rolling in Buffalo and got the most out of Daniel Jones in 2022. The way Daboll and Kafka crafted the New York Giants offense around Jones' strengths — quarterback run game and quick passing — were phenomenal. At their best, Daboll and Kafka are probably top-10. I just want to see it again after how disastrous last season was.

“I think he’s gonna be highly motivated, I think he’s gonna have a chip on his shoulder, just like he did two years ago,” Boomer said. “He’s heard all the criticism that has come from people like me. He’s got everything to play for.”

Schoen addressed listening in on the coaches’ headset for four games during the season. “So, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for quite some time. We were at Washington, and...where they put us it’s not a great spot to watch the game. So, I went and did it and it was amazing. Just the communication of the coaches from an evaluation standpoint when I talk to (President and Chief Executive Officer) John Mara after the game or my personnel staff, I can say ‘yeah, player X screwed that up’ or ‘yeah, we called this but this happened’ or ‘the safety was over and he was supposed to be that way’ or whatever it may be. You just have an intimate knowledge of what went on and why during the game.… I’m superstitious, so we won. We beat Washington, and then we won the next week, and then we won the next week and then we lost against New Orleans, and I was out of there. Being superstitious, that’s why I was in their multiple games.”

Joe Schoen takes questions from fans at the Combine

Joe Schoen answers fan questions live at the NFL Combine



Full Q&A: https://t.co/vpmz3OKs1M pic.twitter.com/BXsvhuNKHw — New York Giants (@Giants) February 27, 2024

18. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants: 76.1. Oftentimes the lone bright spot on a massively underwhelming Giants offensive line, the ceiling remains sky high for the fourth-year pro despite losing seven games to a hamstring injury early in the year. Thomas' grading took a step backward in 2023, especially in the run-blocking department (81.0 in 2022 to 64.1 in 2023), but he continued to show he can be a potential franchise cornerstone at left tackle, earning his third straight 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade.

No team in the NFL had worse luck when it came to the offensive line in 2023 than the New York Giants. They were decimated by injuries, and second-year OT Evan Neal didn't improve as they'd hoped.

Guard remains a big issue, and it's why Robert Hunt would be a fantastic fit. He’s only 28 and has been one of the better guards in the league during the past few years. Hunt also has had injury problems, but the Giants have to get more talented on their offensive line this offseason.

Mock Draft

Another beat writer—Daryl Slater of NJ.com—has the Giants selecting the LSU QB at No. 6.

Round 1 (sixth overall): QB Jayden Daniels, LSU. Schoen would love to see things play out this way. In this simulation, quarterbacks go first and second — Caleb Williams to the Bears, Drake Maye to the Commanders. Then the Patriots pass on Daniels in favor of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. That would be huge for the Giants, since the Cardinals and Chargers aren’t going to take a quarterback. In this projection, receiver Malik Nabers heads to Arizona and offensive tackle Joe Alt goes to the Chargers. And then Schoen lands Daniels as Daniel Jones’ replacement, while passing on receiver Rome Odunze, who goes eight to Atlanta.

The rest of the picks are as follows: Round 2: Edge rusher Adisa Issac, Penn State and OG Christian Haynes, Connecticut; Round 3: WR Jalen McMillan, Washington; Round 4: RB Bucky Irving, Oregon; Round 5: CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest; and Round 6: WR De’Corian Clark, Texas-San Antonio

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. The New York Giants will look to reload on the offensive line this spring, so the fan base may consider the selection of a wide receiver here idiotic. But an NFL team wasn’t built on Day 1 of the draft alone. Do you know what else wasn’t built in a day? Rome. However, Rome Odunze is a custom-built Day 1 NFL receiver who immediately weaponizes a stale Giants offense.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. College football’s receiving yards leader (1,640) lands with the G-Men, a team starved for receiver production. The last time the Giants had a player total 1,000 receiving yards was Odell Beckham Jr.’s final year in the Big Apple with 1,052 yards back in 2018. Standing at 6-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Odunze can be an immediate help to whoever New York has under center in 2024.

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. The last time the Giants took a wide receiver this high, it was LSU’s Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. This time it should be Nabers, who has even more straight-line speed than Beckham did in his prime. The Giants have offensive line woes to worry about too, and the team could easily go in that direction with this pick. But they are desperate for receiving help. Wide receiver Darius Slayton has led the Giants in receiving in three of the past five years even though he’s never gained more than 770 yards in a season. This team needs a playmaker, especially with Saquon Barkley likely leaving in free agency.

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. The Giants must surround Daniel Jones with more playmakers in order for the well-compensated quarterback to thrive in a make-or-break year.

Around the league

Jalen Hurts is ‘going to get better,’ Nick Sirianni says | ESPN.com

Veteran Eagles Players Rip Nick Sirianni for Favoritism of Stars | Pro Football Network

Eagles’ contract situation with Haason Reddick remains an on-going drama | NJ.com

Commanders GM Adam Peters: No QB decision has been made, but we really like Sam Howell, too | Pro Football Talk

Cowboys VP mum on ‘details, timing’ of Dak Prescott deal | ESPN.com

Eric DeCosta on Odell Beckham Jr.: We’ll assess, see what happens over next couple of weeks | Pro Football Talk

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider' | NFL.com

Bears want to ‘do right’ by Justin Fields; QB call coming ASAP | ESPN.com

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind | NFL.com

John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk is a guy we want to keep around a long time | Pro Football Talk

Re-signing Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans a high priority, Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles says | CBSSports.com

Patriots exec Eliot Wolf to have final say during 2024 NFL Draft, wants to model approach after Packers | NFL.com

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Retaining Chris Jones ‘at the top of the list’ of offseason priorities | The Athletic

Seahawks' starting quarterback job might be up for grabs after new coach declines to commit to Geno Smith | CBSSports.com

Browns submit proposal to move NFL trade deadline back to Week 10 | The Athletic

Bills' Dion Dawkins calls Jets 'weirdos,' says he hates their entire team ... with one 'valid' exception | CBSSports.com

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell among players to keep an eye on at the 2024 scouting combine | PFF

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio