7 prospects who could have the most to gain at the Combine

The on-field portion of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is almost here.

The Combine is the event of the Draft Process and it’s a chance for players to truly impact — and boost — their draft stock. After all, nobody’s playing football anymore, so they can’t put down fresh tape.

However, a good showing at the combine can work wonders.

This is a chance for the athletes in the class to show out in shorts and a tee shirt, and put down blazing 40 times, incredible jumps, or eyebrow raising performances in field drills. A strong workout can force scouts back to the tape and bring attention to players who might have flown under the radar during the season. Likewise, this week also involves extensive medical testing (the Combine’s original purpose) as well as private interviews with coaches and executives. Those offer opportunities for prospects with lingering questions about their health, Football IQ, or character to answer them directly.

The New York Giants have four picks in the first three rounds and will likely be on the lookout for players who present the best value. This is a chance for players who might not be widely heralded to prove their worth.

So which prospects might have the most to gain this week?

Spencer Rattler (QB, South Carolina)

Rattler has had himself a nice draft process so far. If we backtrack to include the 2023 season, he’s gone from being an afterthought who could go undrafted to a potential Day 2 pick.

Rattler won the Senior Bowl MVP and was widely praised for his work during practices, and this is another opportunity to rebuild his draft stock after its well-documented plummet. The Combine is a perfect platform for Rattler to play to his strengths and remind people why he was such a coveted recruit. Rattler will be able to show off his arm while throwing a complete route tree and without being under duress. Likewise, the measurable portion will allow him to show off his athleticism and get scouts excited.

The interview portion of the combine will likewise give Rattler the chance to show coaches and executives that’s matured since his time at Oklahoma.

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR, LSU) and Troy Franklin (WR, Oregon)

I’m lumping both of these players together as slightly under-the-radar receivers who could, or perhaps should, be first round picks.

Thomas Jr. has been overshadowed by Malik Nabers over the course of the draft process, however he had an incredibly impressive season in his own right. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, hauled in 68 catches for 1,177 yards (17.3 per catch) and 17 touchdowns. For comparison, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards (17.6 per catch), and 14 touchdowns. The smaller receiver was a bit more explosive, but Thomas’ scoring brings their contributions to the offense about even.

Troy Franklin was Bo Nix’s favorite target at Oregon and was effective at all areas of the field. He’s a long, lean receiver and build similarly to Thomas at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He also eclipsed 1,000 yards, racking up 1,383 on 81 catches (17.1 per catch), as well as 14 touchdowns.

A strong workout by Thomas and Franklin could help close the perceived gap between them and the group of Marvin Harrison Jr. (who’s opting out of the Combine altogether), Nabers, and Rome Odunze.

Kinglsey Suamataia (OT, BYU)

Suamataia isn’t a sleeper by any means, but he’s currently reckoned a second round pick.

However, Suamataia has a real chance to force his way into the first round with a great workout this week. He also has the chance to be the most impressive of the big men this week and end the weekend with a bang.

Suamataia is expected to put on a show during the measurable portions of the Combine and BYU coaches report that he’s even more athletic than Blake Freeland from a year ago. He measures 6-foot-6, 320 pounds but has been clocked at 21.5 MPH and could break 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He’s also a fluid and agile athlete and could look very good in the field drills.

Chop Robinson (edge, Penn State)

Suamataia ranks 8th on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List”, but it’s Penn State’s Chop Robinson who tops the list.

Despite being compared to Micah Parsons, Robinson needs a strong workout to help his draft stock as much as possible. He might be slightly slower than Parsons in the 40, but his agility numbers and jumps could actually be better. Feldman reports that sources who have seen Robinson workout out in advance of the Combine predict that he’s going to “go off” and up “absurd” numbers.

Robinson’s interviews will also be important as teams try to puzzle out why his production never matched his obvious athletic traits.

Payton Wilson (LB, NC State)

Wilson is another denizen of the Freaks List (4th), and was the best linebacker in the country this year. He won the Butkus and Bednarik awards after an incredible 2023 season that saw him rack up 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, a forced fumble, 6 passes defensed, and 3 interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown).

Wilson also has an ideal build at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and could put up an impressive workout.

The big question with Wilson is his health and long term prognosis. He suffered a pair of ACL tears (one as a high school senior, the second as a freshman at NC State), as well as a serious shoulder injury in 2021. Teams will have some big medical red fags on him, and will be paying close attention to his exams.

Renardo Green (CB, FSU)

It’s somewhat confusing that we aren’t talking more about Renardo Green. Granted, he doesn’t have the size that normally generates excitement at 5-foot-11, 185(ish) pounds. However, he’s a press-man coverage specialist who played for an undefeated team in college. Not only that, he gave both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas fits in coverage.

Green might not blow up the measurable portion of the on-field workout, but he could see his draft stock rise considerably if shows that he has the quick feet and fluid hips to play man coverage in the NFL. This is a very strong cornerback class, but the NFL is always hungry for prospects with the traits to play man coverage at the professional level.