Joe Schoen: ‘My value for Saquon really hasn’t changed’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In recent weeks there has been a lot of chatter that the New York Giants might let running back Saquon Barkley test free agency, allowing the market to set his value. That may happen, but Giants’ GM Joe Schoen on Tuesday clearly seemed to want Barkley back with the team next season.

That, though, does not mean that Schoen is going to budge much in terms of what he might offer Barkley. A year ago, the Giants and Barkley reportedly fell just a couple million dollars short of a deal that was said to guarantee Barkley around $23 million.

“I wouldn’t say his value has changed, especially to the organization, right? He’s a captain, he’s a leader, he’s a hard worker. I think the world of Saquon and I still think he can play,” Schoen said. “So my value for Saquon really hasn’t changed. Unfortunately throughout the process, starting back in November of 2022, we weren’t able to come to an agreement in terms of where we were, thought the deal made sense. So we’ll circle back again.

“He has a new agent, Ed Berry, who we have a really good relationship with, really good guy and does a great job. So look forward to sitting down and having conversations with him. I think we’ve all grown myself, the organization time, you know, through the last 12, 13, 14 months and Saquon may be in a different place now than he was then in terms of understanding the market, the business side of it. And I’m looking forward to having those conversations with him.”

Schoen was represented a year ago by Kim Miale of Roc Nation, with Berry and CAA joining the negotiating team late in the process.

Schoen said that “running back market value” rather than anything team-specific would determine what he would be willing to offer Barkley during his discussions with Berry when the two meet this week in Indianapolis.

Schoen indicated that the salary cap, which far exceeded expectations by landing at $255.4 million when he was anticipating somewhere around $240 million, could be a factor.

The franchise tag, which previous reports have indicated the Giants would not use this year on Barkley, would be $12.1 million. Schoen pointed out that the first-year franchise tag for a back this year is now $11.9 million (actually $11.951 million) and that there is little difference in those two numbers.

“I wouldn’t say the franchise tag’s off the table,” Schoen said. “We don’t wanna do that. In a perfect world, we don’t want to do that again. But again, yeah, we’re going to have conversations. We’re gonna talk through it and see what his, I know he says he wants a fair deal and I appreciate that and ultimately we have to do what’s best for the franchise, short term and long term and we’ll take all those things into account, but look forward to meeting with his representative.”

What could all of that mean? Perhaps a two-year deal topping out around the franchise tag value of $12 million annually. Perhaps with a void year to lower the cap hit by spreading out whatever amount is guaranteed.

Barkley, 27, is coming off what might be considered a down year, having gained 962 yards in 14 games and missing three games with another of the multiple high ankle sprains he has incurred during his career.

The running back market is saturated entering the offseason. In addition to Barkley, big-name backs like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard and others could be hitting the market.

Schoen understands what Barkley means to the organization and to the players in the locker room.

“That was baked into a lot of our contract negotiations last year and that’s why you go to a player like that and you try to extend them and you stretch and you stretch and you stretch and ultimately you couldn’t get something done,” Schoen said. “All that bakes in.

“He’s somebody that we’d like to try to get back.”

Xavier McKinney’s future

Schoen said that the Giants have not begun negotiations with free agent safety Xavier McKinney, but will do that this week when McKinney’s agent, David Mulugheta, arrives in Indianapolis.

“Xavier’s another player that, you know, we’d like to have back. He’s 24 years old, he was a captain, played a hundred percent of the snaps,” Schoen said.