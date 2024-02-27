2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

There’s a perception that the running back group in the 2024 NFL Draft is weak. And while it’s certainly true that there might not be much star power in this year’s running back class, it would be a misconception to think of it as “weak”.

This year’s class has a number of runners who should be able to step in and contribute right away. There are generalists who can play on any down in any scheme, as well as runners with more specialized skillsets who can be extremely effective in the right situation.

Kentuky’s Ray Davis has a well-rounded skill set, though he definitely trends more toward “power back”. He’s a punishing runner who’s remarkably hard for opposing defenses to get on the ground, but also has enough juice to break big plays.

The Giants could use another running back to help shoulder the load of their ground game. The thought of adding a back who can make defenses pay for fielding light personnel groupings and six-man boxes could be appealing.

Prospect: Ray Davis (1)

Games Watched: vs. Vanderbilt (2023), vs. Florida (2023), vs. Missouri (2023), vs. Louisville (2023)

Red flags: Knee (2021)

Measurables

Height: 5-foot 8 1⁄ 2 inches

Weight: 228 pounds

Arm length: 29 7/8 inches

Hand size: 9 1/8 inches

Strengths

Contact balance

Vision

Power

Competitive toughness

Quickness

Kentucky running back Ray Davis is compact, powerful, decisive, and runs with incredible toughness.

Davis was the bellcow back for the Kentucky Wildcats and is coming off of two strong seasons in 2022 and 2023. He played out of both spread and I formations in Kentucky’s diverse running game, and executed both man and zone runs. Davis runs with a great combination of patience and decisiveness behind the line of scrimmage. He consistently uses quick stutter-steps to disrupt defenders’ timing and give his blockers crucial instants to establish their blocks. He also shows a good understanding of angles and leverages, using his pathing to expand rushing lanes and force defenders into poor positions.

Davis is a decisive one-cut runner who knows where he’s going and has a great economy of movement getting there.

That said, the most impressive aspect of Davis’ game is his incredible contact balance, play strength, and competitive toughness. Davis has a very powerful lower body and is able to almost completely ignore incidental contact around the line of scrimmage and at the second level. Likewise, he does a great job of running behind his pads and attempting to bring him down with arm tackles is a fool’s errand. Davis is a player who needs to be gang-tackled, and even good tackle attempts from lone defenders often end with him carrying that defender for several yards.

Davis is also a capable player on passing downs. He’s a reliable receiver as a check-down option while also using his strength and physicality well as a pass protector.

Weaknesses

Speed

Agility

Age

Wear

Davis is probably best described as a “functional” athlete. He isn’t particularly agile or fast, which will become more apparent in the NFL. He lacks the speed to break away from athletic linebackers, as well as the agility to make defensive backs miss in close quarters. Not only will second and third level defenders be stronger at the next level, defensive linemen will be quicker.

Of potentially greater concern is Davis’ age and the wear and tear on his body. He will be 24 on opening day, and will turn 25 during the course of the 2024 season. Davis has seen 840 touches across his 5-year collegiate career, though his 2020 and 2021 seasons were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury. Given the extremely physical nature of his game, teams will wonder about the tread left on his tires.

Likewise, teams will also want to do their due diligence on the knee injury that ended his 2021 season after three games.

Game Tape

(Davis is Kentucky RB number 1)

Projection

Ray Davis projects as a starting running back for a down-hill rushing team. He’s able to play out of man or zone schemes, but is at his best when allowed to be decisive and get north-south as soon as possible.

Teams will likely want to use Davis out of a running back rotation – though not to account for any weaknesses in his game. Rather, teams will want to lessen the load on him and minimize wear and tear. Davis is a very experienced back, but he’s had a lot of hard touches before setting foot on an NFL field.

Davis isn’t a flashy or exciting athlete, but his no-nonsense running style could make him a good counterpunch for a vertical or spread passing attack.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially, though he would need a stablemate

Final Word: Late Day 2 ability, early Day 3 value