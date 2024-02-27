Daniel Jones ‘better quarterback’ than J.J. McCarthy — Mel Kiper

If they can’t or don’t want to move up from No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback, would or should the New York Giants reach for someone like Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. strenuously objects to that idea, throwing his full support behind Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Thinks Daniel Jones will be better than McCarthy !!! pic.twitter.com/NdhxzqIhPb — Giants (@2023_NYGIANTS) February 27, 2024

“Daniel Jones is going to be a better quarterback [than McCarthy],” Kiper said. “Daniel Jones has already shown he can be a winning NFL quarterback, a really good quarterback.

“He needs help ... the Giants get more help, stay healthier, get guys healthy, get it together, maintain some consistency and Daniel Jones is the right man for the job.”

With Jones coming off two neck injuries and now rehabbing a torn ACL, as well as having only one year of guaranteed money remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract, there is heavy speculation about the Giants being interested in a quarterback at No. 6, or earlier.

Are you buying what Kiper is selling?