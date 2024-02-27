Giants news, 2/27: Combine week schedule, Saquon Barkley, Joe Schoen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Before the players workout, Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen will speak to media in Indianapolis Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Big Blue View will be in attendance and provide full coverage. Head coach Brian Daboll is not scheduled to speak to media.

NFL Scouting Combine live drills begin Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Watch exclusively on NFL Network. The workout schedule is Thursday, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. ET for defensive linemen and linebackers; Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. for defensive backs, and tight ends;

Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs and Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. for offensive linemen.

All the general managers converge in Indy for the week and there will be all sorts of in-the-shadows dialogue as the seeds of future transactions are planted. It is a bit early in the process to actually make draft-related trades. A month from now, at the NFL Owners Meeting in Orlando the last week of March, things really get cooking, as far as trade discussions.

This week, Schoen will chat with agents about what some of the Giants’ own impending free agents might be thinking. The Giants have 24 soon-to-be unrestricted free agents and they want to bring some — but not most — of them back, at the right price.

The retiring Peter King hasn’t ‘trusted’ New York Giants office until now

There’s a lot riding on this next period of the Giants offseason after an already noisy start to the business side of things with coaching changes aplenty. But the spotlight will be tuned to Saquon Barkley’s future at the combine as the front office and the running back’s representatives are expected to meet again. Will they be able to hammer out a deal? Will he get tagged again for $12.1 million or will he finally test the open market and venture into the interesting running back market? We’ll get a clearer picture by week’s end of where the two sides stand.

From a team perspective, contracts like the early extension signed by Giants All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas through 2029 only should become a bigger bargain as the cap grows and contracts for comparable players get larger.

And swallowing dead-cap charges, like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ $22.2 million if traded or released in 2025, is more manageable when it is a smaller percentage of the overall cap.

NFL free agency effectively starts this week, at the Scouting Combine.

The official negotiating window opens in two weeks, on March 11. But plenty of conversations between players’ agents and team executives happen this week in Indianapolis, as the groundwork for free agent contracts is laid.

14. Darren Waller, New York Giants, PFF Grade: 69.4. Injuries have cost Waller 23 games over the past three seasons, including four in 2023. He still finished second on the team in catches, yards and explosive gains (12). Most of Waller’s yardage came from the short area of the field (328), and he led the Giants with 15 conversions on third and fourth downs.

Giants eyeing trade up to 1?

IDK the legitimacy of Chicago wanting out of the first pick, but the team I’m watching for a potential big move up to 1 is the Giants, not the Falcons.



Giants have been monitoring the move-up-market since the middle of January. I believe they want a QB of the future. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) February 26, 2024

Osi Umenyiora says its time for Daniel Jones to play up to his contract:

“If you’re watching, you’re like, ‘Okay, this guy can play, you know, he is good with his feet, you know, accurate passer who can do a lot of things.’ But then you look at what happened last year, and, you know, once you get paid that amount of money as a quarterback or as a player, you can’t blame things on everybody else. You, you understand what I mean? So if you’re getting paid at the higher echelon of, of the quarterbacks—$40 million a year is a lot of money, (Jones) has to perform better than he performed last year, and he has to play the way he played in 2022.”

Patriots president Jonathan Kraft described the emotional reaction in the postgame locker room.

“I’m watching guys throw up and cry on the floor,” Kraft said. “I’ve never seen that. I’ve never, ever, seen that.”

In Art Stapleton's first mock of the year, Jayden Daniels was there at No. 6. It's a no-brainer for me. I think the Giants would view Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy all as fits here.

The other picks were: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri and Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington in the second round, Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan, in the third, Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College, in the fourth, Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington, in the fifth and Andru Phillips, DB, Kentucky in the sixth.

1. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, 6-3, 217. Brugler’s big board ranking: No. 7 overall, third WR

The Odunze pick worked for the Giants in The Athletic beat writer mock draft, and that’s because he’s a natural pairing for the franchise thanks to his size and skill. He can secure catches in crowded areas or create explosive plays downfield — just think of what he could do alongside Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt while opening up space over the middle for Darren Waller and Wan’Dale Robinson. Brugler wrote that Odunze has the pass-catching instincts and competitive focus to be a high-end NFL starter, which is exactly what the Giants’ receiving corps needs.

Malik Nabers: WR, LSU

There is a real chance quarterbacks go with the first three picks in the draft. That’s not ideal for the quarterback-needy Giants, but the positive is any run on passers pushes quality players further down the draft.

It’s highly unlikely Marvin Harrison Jr. is there, but Nabers is far from a poor consolation prize. He’s 6-0, 200 pounds and caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Nabers excels after the catch, too — an important attribute in Brian Daboll’s offense.

The Giants need a true No. 1 — the kind of impact receiver they haven't had since they traded away Odell Beckham. And they can get that in this latest LSU product. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Malik Nabers had 89 catches, 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season. He's a game breaker, and he's done it against some of the best defenses in the college ranks. One NFL scout told FOX Sports he might be the second or third-best player in the entire draft. He's the kind of pick the Giants need to make if they plan to compete for the playoffs next season.

1st Round: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. Needing help at wide receiver and having a talent like Malik Nabers fall in your lap would be a huge boost to a Giants offense that has lacked top-end wide receiver play for years. Nabers, the most explosive receiver in this draft class, is in the same tier as Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pick 39, New York Giants: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Pick 47, New York Giants: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Pick 70, New York Giants: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

