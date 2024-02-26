Giants favorites to land Jaylen Waddle in trade ... if he’s available

The Miami Dolphins may not be looking to trade star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. If the cap-strapped Dolphins determine they need to, though, oddsmakers are listing the New York Giants as the favorites to acquire him.

Waddle, 25, would certainly fill the bill as a No. 1 wide receiver with the Giants. In three seasons since Miami made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle has accumulated more than 1,000 receiving yards in each season. He has 251 career receptions in those three years.

Bookies.com lists the Giants (+400) with a 20% chance of acquiring Waddle if the Dolphins do decide they need to trade him.

Other teams are as follows:

Why would Miami move on from Waddle? Even with the generous $255.4 million salary cap for 2024, the Dolphins are currently $29.069 million over that figure, per Over The Cap. Trading Waddle would save them $4.353 million against the cap and avoid paying an expensive long-term deal.

Mock drafts focus heavily on wide receiver for the Giants at No. 6. This would give the Giants the top-tier receiver they need.

Waddle, who averaged 6.8 and 5.8 yards after the catch the past two seasons, has the run after the catch ability Brian Daboll craves. Even though he is just 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Waddle plays the majority of his snaps outside. Per Pro Football Focus, Waddle played 523 snaps aligned wide and only 121 in the slot in 2023.

The Dolphins other star receiver, Tyreek Hill, recently blasted the idea of Miami trading his running mate.

“I’m all the way in Greece right now and I get on Twitter to see people talking crazy about dolphin football,” Hill wrote Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “My boy Waddle is the future,” Hill continued. “He is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous.” Hill added: “Him and Tua was special before me and will be special after I leave.”

There is, of course, no mention here of what it would cost the Giants in terms of draft capital to acquire Waddle. If, though, Waddle were available should the Giants at least inquire?