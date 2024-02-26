2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

The 2024 NFL Draft would seem to be an excellent opportunity for any team that needs a wide receiver.

That’s certainly good news for the New York Giants, who could stand to add a high-ceiling receiver to bolster their passing offense. The Washington Huskies have fielded one of the best passing games in college football last year, terrorizing defenses with a three-headed receiving monster. But for all the respect and attention that offense has gotten one of those receivers, junior Jalen McMillan, has seemingly slipped off the radar.

To a certain extent, that’s understandable. He seemed on the verge of breakout campaign before suffering a knee injury in week three against Michigan state. That injury cost him four games and effectively sidelined him for another four. He eventually returned to the field, but was noticeably limited.

The injury was obviously frustrating and may have hurt McMillan’s draft stock. But could it have made him a hidden gem for a team like the Giants?

Prospect: Jalen McMillan (11)

Games Watched: vs. Boise State (2023), vs. Michigan State (2023), vs. Washington State (2023), vs. Oregon (2023)

Red Flags: Knee injury (Week 3 - 2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Strengths

Ball skills

Route running

Athleticism

Versatility

Run after catch

McMillan is an athletic, versatile, and reliable receiving option.

McMillan was the third in Washington’s dynamic receiving trio, but was, in some ways, the glue between Odunze and Polk. McMillan played out of a variety of alignments in Washington’s offense, lining up as a slot receiver, wide receiver, in the backfield, and even as a Wildcat quarterback on occasion.

McMillan has great initial quickness and an efficient release against off or zone coverage. McMillan uses subtle manipulations of his stem to influence defensive backs, from head and hip fakes, to stutter steps, to bending his stem away from the catch point. He’s a very quick-footed and agile receiver with very sharp breaks at the top of his routes. McMillan was frequently used as a possession receiver on quick routes to the short or intermediate area of the field, but also had a role in Washington’s vertical passing attack.

His route running allows him to get past defensive backs and generate separation vertically. In particular, he proved to be effective on double moves. He understands how to set up defenders before sharply breaking and accelerating to leave them behind.

McMillan has great ball skills, waiting until the last instant to turn his head and preserve his speed down the field. Despite that, he’s also very quick to locate the ball in the air and has the body control to make subtle adjustments to maximize his catch window. Likewise, he’s a natural “hands” catcher who extends to pluck the ball out of the air.

He’s a dangerous runner after the catch, with a good burst after securing the ball, vision to pick out running lanes and anticipate defenders’ actions, and the agility to make them miss in space.

Weaknesses

Play strength

Long speed

McMillan is a tough receiver who’s willing to take on contact to help his team, however he doesn’t quite have the play strength to match that toughness.

He has a relatively slight frame and can get overwhelmed in close quarters, both at the catch point and as a blocker for his teammates. McMillan has the ball skills to be an effective target on contested catches, however he was susceptible to being disrupted at the catch point by bigger defensive backs. Likewise, Washington frequently protected him from tight man coverage with alignment. He played more of his snaps out of the slot than out wide, and was often aligned in stack or bunch formations when he was played as a wide receiver.

There might be some questions regarding McMillan’s long speed as well. He isn’t slow by any means, but he might be a bit “quicker than fast”.

Game Tape

Projection

Jalen McMillan projects as a number two or three receiver in a West Coast or Spread influenced passing attack. McMillan has the ability to use his route running as a weapon and is also dangerous after the catch, and would be most effective in any offense that put him in position to get the ball in space.

He would likely be best used as a slot receiver or Flanker, though he should be considered strictly a possession receiver at the next level. McMillan’s ball skills and versatility should allow him to be a relatively high-volume receiver who can both keep an offense on schedule as well as break big plays when he gets the opportunity.

McMillan might not be a highly-touted prospect, but he has the potential to translate well to the NFL and he could be a productive receiver in the right situation.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, McMillan fits a lot of what the Giants do on offense and what they value in receivers.

Final Word: A later Day 2 value