2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

The New York Giants may be in the market for a running back in 2024, and could well add one regardless of what happens with Saquon Barkley.

And while this year’s running back class lacks the star power of some previous drafts — there’s no Saquon or Bijan Robinson — it does have a solid depth of talent. Michigan’s Blake Corum, for instance, has been extremely dependable for the Wolverines. Not only was he able to do just about anything the Michigan asked of him, he was a big part of the reason why the Michigan offense rarely had to throw the ball.

He’s quick, explosive, with build resembles the “Muscle Hamster” Doug Martin at 5-foot-8, 215 pounds, and he more than makes up for his stature with incredible competitive toughness. Could he bring those traits to the Giants?

Prospect: Blake Corum (2)

Games Watched: vs. Rutgers (2023), vs. Penn State (2023), vs. Ohio State (2023), vs. Alabama (2023)

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 215 pounds

Strengths

Competitive toughness

Vision

Quickness

Agility

Acceleration

Passing down play

Blake Corum is a compact, quick, agile, tough, and versatile running back prospect.

Corum has a short, stocky frame at 5-foot-8, 215 pounds, but that frame belies surprising athleticism and he plays with great quickness, agility, and burst. Corum used his traits to be an effective runner out of Michigan’s diverse rushing attack. He proved able to produce on man and zone rushing plays, as well through interior gaps and off-tackle.

Corum ran out of a variety of alignments, from the spread shotgun formation to classic “Pro Style” formations with a fullback in the Power-I, to heavy sets with multiple lineman as extra blockers. He runs with great tempo behind the line of scrimmage and is a very instinctive runner with great vision. Corum does a very good job of using his path to the line of scrimmage to manipulate defenders, forcing them to commit to incorrect running lanes. He also understands how to press his runs behind his blockers, effectively “hiding” behind them before quickly cutting to his intended rushing lane. Corum is able to effectively track and anticipate defenders at the second and third levels, and force them to take poor angles.

Corum’s low center of gravity and powerful legs give him the ability to easily change direction and explode in a new direction, giving him a very effective jump-cut. He also has a great burst through the hole and quickly accelerates to his top speed. His ability to hit the second level at speed often seems to take defenders by surprise and force poor angles or tackle attempts. He also has the ability to break chunk yardage when he finds the open field.

He’s an effective back in the passing game as well. Corum is (predictably) fearless when taking on contact as a pass protector and is completely willing to match up with bigger defenders. He generally identifies pressure well and uses his height and low center of gravity to his advantage as a blocker to establish leverage and slow down defenders trying to penetrate into the backfield.

Corum also appears comfortable as a receiver, at least in so much as he was asked to do. He was primarily used as a check-down target, on swing passes or on wheel routes and gets to where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there. Corum does a good job of presenting a clear target to his quarterback and has soft hands at the catch point, appearing to be a “hands” catcher who plucks the ball out of the air.

Weaknesses

Size

Long speed

something of a double-edged sword.

He’s a straight-ahead, downhill runner who’s unafraid of contact and running behind his pads into the pile. However, his frame limits how much muscle he’s able to carry and he will likely never be a true “power back”. Likewise, his short legs and quick feet give him great acceleration, but he can’t really lengthen his stride and run away from defenders. At best, he has enough speed to maintain separation from average athletes at the second and third levels.

Corum also doesn’t quite have the contact balance expected from a physical down-hill runner with his build. He can be knocked to the ground relatively easily by defensive linemen if they’re able to get a clear shot at him. Granted, that’s easier said than done, but Corum doesn’t quite survive incidental contact as well as expected when it has real force behind it.

Finally, while he’s a reliable receiver as a check-down option or on wheel routes, his height could limit him over the middle. Michigan didn’t really use him out of receiver alignments in the tape viewed, but Corum could get lost among taller defenders in the middle of the field at the NFL level.

Game Tape

Projection

Blake Corum projects as a primary back in an active backfield rotation. He’s a well-rounded and versatile back who can play out of man or zone schemes, as well as work opposite runners with more specialized skill sets.

Corum has enough quickness, agility, and ability on passing downs to be paired with a bigger power back. Likewise, he has the burst, low center of gravity, and bloodymindedness to be used as a short-yardage back if a team already has an athletic scat or speed back.

Teams may not view Corum as a starter or primary back due to his relatively limited frame. However, he should be able to find a home in most offensive schemes and he should quickly become a favorite of coaches due to his competitive toughness and willingness to do whatever is asked from him – not to mention the ability to do a lot of things well at that.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, if value allows for the pick.

Final Word: A good Day 2 value