NFL free agency: Should Giants pursue Jimmy Garoppolo as backup QB?

The New York Giants are in the market for a veteran backup quarterback as an insurance policy in the event Daniel Jones’ recovery from his 2023 torn ACL does not go as expected. Could the answer by Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garappolo, who turns 33 in November, had a disastrous run as the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He threw nine interceptions vs. just seven touchdown passes, had a career-worst 5.3% interception rate and had career worsts in passer rating (77.7) and QBR (33.9). Garoppolo started just six games for the Raiders before watching rookie Aidan O’Connell take the job.

Garoppolo, though, has a 43-20 career record as a starter, including 38-17 with the San Francisco 49ers. He has been a good but not great player. He hasn’t been cut yet by the Raiders, but expectations are that is coming soon.

Should the Giants go after him?

The Athletic says:

The Giants are married to Daniel Jones for better or for worse, but Garoppolo gives them a backup who knows Brian Daboll from their days together with the Patriots. This one only makes sense if you don’t believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Tommy DeVito.

The Big Lead says:

This would be a safe option for both parties. The Giants now know the value of a quality backup quarterback after losing Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor over the course of last season, ending up with Italian sensation Tommy DeVito. DeVito was a fun story but Brian Daboll clearly did not trust him to throw further than five yards downfield, which makes it mighty hard to win a football game. With one year to go before they can realistically move off Jones’ contract they’ll be investing in some depth for the quarterback room and Garoppolo fits the mold. Plus he knows Daboll from the Patriots days. Familiarity matters in the NFL. Garoppolo wouldn’t really be given a chance to start here so if that’s his priority then he’ll be looking elsewhere. But if he wants to work for a guy who knows his skillset for a comfortable lump of cash without needing to undertake starting quarterback responsibilities, this is the optimal place for him. The Giants get some quarterback depth with a guy the head coach is familiar with. Jimmy G gets paid and lives in New York City when he isn’t in New Jersey. Pretty close to a win-win with very reasonable expectations on both sides.

Valentine’s View

I’m not sure about this one. I understand the need for a solid veteran backup for Jones. I understand there is familiarity between Garoppolo and Daboll. I know that Garoppolo has been a good player, sometimes better than good.

The first issue is the two-game suspension Garoppolo will have to serve in 2024 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has been clear that the Giants need a quarterback who “can hopefully win you some games early” if Jones isn’t ready to start the season.

Since he wouldn’t be eligible to play until Week 3, that quarterback isn’t Garoppolo.

I am also not sure about the assertion that Garoppolo “wouldn’t really be given a chance to start” with the Giants.

Right now we have no idea whether or not there will be a highly-drafted rookie quarterback on the Giants’ 2024 roster.

If Garoppolo were on the roster, though, it is easy to imagine a scenario where Jones isn’t playing well, the Giants aren’t winning enough games and Daboll — under pressure to win enough games to keep his job — turns to Jimmy G. In my view, a Garoppolo signing would automatically set up the potential for a quarterback controversy.

So, sure, I get the attraction because of the Giants’ need and the Garoppolo-Daboll connection. I’m just not convinced it would be the right play.