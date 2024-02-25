Giants multi-round mock draft: The trade up from No. 6 for a QB scenario

There has been a lot of chatter recently about the possibility of the New York Giants moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft to select an heir apparent to Daniel Jones at quarterback. Let’s explore the scenario.

Round 1 (No. 3) — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

In 2018, the New York Jets moved from No. 6 to No. 3 to select Sam Darnold. They surrendered three second-round picks, two in that draft and one in the following draft. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, who thinks the Giants trading up for a quarterback is “very much in play,” believes that is still the price tag.

The Giants happen to have two second-round picks this year, Nos. 39 and 47, and one in 2025. Rather than overcomplicate this, I worked off the belief that is the price tag for a move from No. 6 to No. 3 if the New England Patriots are willing to move down.

The Pro Football Network mock draft simulator played ball with me, allowing that trade to go through. Drake Maye of North Carolina went No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, and Caleb Williams of USC went No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.

I don’t know which of Daniels or Maye Giants’ GM Joe Schoen might prefer. This, though, is what it likely looks like to move for either.

Round 3 (No. 70) — Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

This is the problem with the trade up scenario. The pick of Fisher, a right tackle prospect I happen to like, is almost irrelevant. The problem is that I had to wait 67 picks, more than two full rounds, to make it.

That might be a difficult pill for Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, under fire to put a better product on the field than they did in 2023, to swallow.

I did try unsuccessfully to engineer a couple of trades down in Round 3 to garner an additional fourth-round pick and soften the blow of losing the Round 2 selections.

As much as I support the idea of going after a quarterback you love, doing things this way in the draft might be hard for me. I might be more amenable to taking the best wide receiver available at No. 6 and then moving around the board to get the quarterback I want from the J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Spencer Rattler group.

Other players considered: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan; Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina; Brandon Dorlus, edge, Oregon; Caelan Carson, CB, Wake Forest; Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon; Will Shipley, RB, Clemson; Max Melton, CB, Rutgers; Kiren Amegadjie, OT, Yale