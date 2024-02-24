Potential Saquon Barkley landing spots if he leaves the Giants

Whether or not Saquon Barkley remains with the New York Giants could be determined in the next few days as Giants’ GM Joe Schoen and Barkley’s reps discuss potential contract terms during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

What are the odds Barkley remains with the Giants in 2024? And, yes, of course you can wager on such a thing.

Bookies.com gives the Giants the best odds of any team of signing Barkley. Of course, that 26.7% chance (+275). Of course, that leaves a 73.3% chance of Barkley being somewhere else next season.

Let’s look at some of the teams considered to have the best odds of signing Barkley

Houston Texans

22.2% (+350)

This one surprises me a little bit, but maybe the Texans are thinking big with C.J. Stroud at quarterback. ESPN analyst Bart Scott thinks Barkley to the Texans is a great idea.

.@BartScott57 says Saquon Barkley to the Texans is a "slam dunk" pic.twitter.com/Zwr4LoX5Eq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 21, 2024

“I think Saquon to Houston is a slam dunk,” Scott said. “Everything that you can do to support a young quarterback – environment matters.”

Pro Football Focus also thinks Barkley to Houston is a nice fit:

Houston got all it could out of free agent acquisition Devin Singletary, and it appears upshot 2022 rookie Dameon Pierce is not a great fit in the run scheme. Barkley can get to the edge well in outside zone and make defenders miss in space while also taking pressure off C.J. Stroud. The Texans should have had a much higher pass rate in 2023 and too often deployed a run-run-pass sequence, but Barkley is also an asset as a pass catcher and pass blocker.

Philadelphia Eagles

20.0% (+400)

Eagles running back DeAndre Swift is a pending free agent. Barkley would be a nice replacement for a team with designs on winning big — now.

Pro Football Network says:

The Eagles have found success in the ground game with a variety of different runners due to the high-level offensive line the team deploys. However, adding an elite-caliber player could take things to the next level.

Dallas Cowboys

11.8% (+750)

Ex-NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum is all-in on the Cowboys as the perfect location for Barkley:

.@RealTannenbaum believes the Cowboys should pursue Saquon if he ends up being a free agent pic.twitter.com/tEKZd50cuT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 20, 2024

“This one’s easy. It’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Tannenbaum said when asked which team should pursue Barkley. “Tony Pollard was mildly disappointing replacing Zeke Elliott. His production went down by about 25 percent ... “Trust me, the last thing the New York Giants want to see if Saquon Barkley graduates this year is him with a star on the side of his helmet. Can you imagine the first time Dallas rolls into town with Saquon as a Cowboy?” Tannenbaum said Barkley would be “perfect” for the Cowboys. “He can catch. He can run. I think his pass protection has actually gotten better,” Tannenbaum said. “Based on the way Tony Pollard played I actually think he would improve that position for the 2024 Cowboys.”

Other spots

A couple of teams not mentioned by ‘Bookies’ are the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers have been said to be interested, and Jim Harbaugh just hired run-first offensive coordinator Greg Roman. As for the Ravens, Barkley and Lamar Jackson would be quite the duo.