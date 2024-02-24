Giants news, 2/24: BBV’s offseason blueprint, salary cap, Justin Pugh, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The NFL Scouting Combine is next week in Indianapolis. That means decision-making season is about to kick off in earnest for the New York Giants and the league’s 31 other teams.

Teams will be interviewing draft prospects, putting them through medical exams and watching them go through athletic testing all week. That, though, won’t be the only business conducted as reps for GM Joe Schoen has said he will speak with reps for Saquon Barkley’ and Xavier McKinney.

BBV's Ed Valentine offers his plan for fixing the Giants, including cutting Mark Glowinski, restructuring contracts to clear more cap space, get a franchise quarterback this offseason, shop in the free agency market for offensive linemen, edge rushers, add depth to help Dexter Lawrence, a cornerback not named Adoree' Jackson to play across from Tae Banks and add depth at the offensive skill positions.

The Giants were listed in the tier titled The Jury’s Very Much Out.

22. New York Giants: The Giants are loaded with young offensive players who have failed to show significant signs of becoming major contributors. The list? It starts with practically the entire offensive line beyond 25-year-old Andrew Thomas (namely John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal, who are 24 and 24, respectively), and spans into the pass-catching corps with Wan’Dale Robinson (23), Jalin Hyatt (22) and Daniel Bellinger (23). Meh.

What will the Giants and Patriots do in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including a decision on Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.

New York Giants. The Giants are married to Daniel Jones for better or for worse, but Garoppolo gives them a backup who knows Brian Daboll from their days together with the Patriots. This one only makes sense if you don’t believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Tommy DeVito.

Former Giants: Impossible to grade college quarterbacks for pros

I know many of you LOVE college football, but as I start to dive into these college QBs, it’s hard for me to even watch: very few play on schedule, the pass concepts are a mess most of the time, they run the same play over & over, a million bubble screens, can’t find many… — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 23, 2024

17. Giants: WR Gabe Davis. The Giants can’t afford to let any of their QBs take snaps behind their current O-line again. But they also desperately need more juice out wide. Davis is mercurial but explosive, offering ridiculous speed on the perimeter.

New York Giants | Sign G Jonah Jackson It’s safe to say the Giants should strengthen their offensive line this offseason after ranking dead last in adjusted line yards and sack rate in 2023. Both tackle spots and center are spoken for in New York, but guard can be addressed. Detroit, already spending heavily on OL, may be unable to afford Jonah Jackson. But the Giants could use a veteran guard like Jackson, who should be comfortable in any scheme after playing in Ben Johnson’s creative Lions offense.

Greg Cosell raise doubts about Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt

The NFL recently featured Thibodeaux’s work with The JREAM (Journey to Readiness in Enrichment and Academic Mentorship) Foundation on social media.

“The Jream Foundation, the idea behind it was to give underserved youth the same privileges that I did and did not have, whether it be uniforms for schools, whether it be our football program, just different activations that we do to build a sense of community and to build a sense of help and hope within children who need it,” Thibodeaux said in the video the NFL posted. “For me, it’s just important knowing that I’m impacting these kids’ lives for the better.

