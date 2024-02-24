Giants news, 2/24: BBV’s offseason blueprint, salary cap, Justin Pugh, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Fixing the New York Giants: Free agency, draft blueprint for Joe Schoen
The NFL Scouting Combine is next week in Indianapolis. That means decision-making season is about to kick off in earnest for the New York Giants and the league’s 31 other teams.
Teams will be interviewing draft prospects, putting them through medical exams and watching them go through athletic testing all week. That, though, won’t be the only business conducted as reps for GM Joe Schoen has said he will speak with reps for Saquon Barkley’ and Xavier McKinney.
BBV's Ed Valentine offers his plan for fixing the Giants, including cutting Mark Glowinski, restructuring contracts to clear more cap space, get a franchise quarterback this offseason, shop in the free agency market for offensive linemen, edge rushers, add depth to help Dexter Lawrence, a cornerback not named Adoree' Jackson to play across from Tae Banks and add depth at the offensive skill positions.
Other Giant observations
Ranking Every NFL Team’s Offensive Building Blocks Ahead of 2024 Offseason | Bleacher Report
The Giants were listed in the tier titled The Jury’s Very Much Out.
22. New York Giants: The Giants are loaded with young offensive players who have failed to show significant signs of becoming major contributors. The list? It starts with practically the entire offensive line beyond 25-year-old Andrew Thomas (namely John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal, who are 24 and 24, respectively), and spans into the pass-catching corps with Wan’Dale Robinson (23), Jalin Hyatt (22) and Daniel Bellinger (23). Meh.
Justin Pugh on NFL free agency, confidence in Evan Neal
NFL Draft 2024: How Patriots could do Giants a big favor to begin post-Bill Belichick era - nj.com
What will the Giants and Patriots do in the 2024 NFL Draft?
New York Giants 2024 NFL offseason primer: How will Year 3 of Brian Daboll's up-and-down tenure go? | Yahoo Sports
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including a decision on Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
Where will Jimmy Garoppolo play in 2024? 9 options for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders QB | The Athletic
New York Giants. The Giants are married to Daniel Jones for better or for worse, but Garoppolo gives them a backup who knows Brian Daboll from their days together with the Patriots. This one only makes sense if you don’t believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Tommy DeVito.
Former Giants: Impossible to grade college quarterbacks for pros
I know many of you LOVE college football, but as I start to dive into these college QBs, it’s hard for me to even watch: very few play on schedule, the pass concepts are a mess most of the time, they run the same play over & over, a million bubble screens, can’t find many…— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 23, 2024
2024 NFL free agency mock draft: Kirk Cousins to Patriots, Mike Evans to Bears and 30 other big-name moves | CBSSports.com
17. Giants: WR Gabe Davis. The Giants can’t afford to let any of their QBs take snaps behind their current O-line again. But they also desperately need more juice out wide. Davis is mercurial but explosive, offering ridiculous speed on the perimeter.
2024 NFL Free Agency Predictions: Kirk Cousins, Josh Jacobs, and Mike Evans Each Sign With New Teams | Pro Football Network
New York Giants | Sign G Jonah Jackson
It’s safe to say the Giants should strengthen their offensive line this offseason after ranking dead last in adjusted line yards and sack rate in 2023. Both tackle spots and center are spoken for in New York, but guard can be addressed. Detroit, already spending heavily on OL, may be unable to afford Jonah Jackson. But the Giants could use a veteran guard like Jackson, who should be comfortable in any scheme after playing in Ben Johnson’s creative Lions offense.
Greg Cosell raise doubts about Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt
Giants Now: Kayvon Thibodeaux discusses The Jream Foundation | Giants.com
The NFL recently featured Thibodeaux’s work with The JREAM (Journey to Readiness in Enrichment and Academic Mentorship) Foundation on social media.
“The Jream Foundation, the idea behind it was to give underserved youth the same privileges that I did and did not have, whether it be uniforms for schools, whether it be our football program, just different activations that we do to build a sense of community and to build a sense of help and hope within children who need it,” Thibodeaux said in the video the NFL posted. “For me, it’s just important knowing that I’m impacting these kids’ lives for the better.
Around the league
Conflicting claims emerge as to why the Eagles collapsed | Pro Football Talk
The Commanders are recalibrating. Their 3-item checklist begins with a new QB | FOX Sports
Retaining Mike Onwenu should be a top priority for the Patriots in free agency | PFF
Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield have started contract talks | Pro Football Talk
Saints rework Derek Carr’s deal, save $23M vs. cap, sources say | ESPN.com
Jameis Winston wants to start again, implies goal won’t be possible with Saints | CBSSports.com
Source - Seahawks restructure Geno Smith’s contract for cap space | ESPN.com
Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk top NFL stars who should be traded this offseason | NFL.com
Sean McVay promises not to waste timeouts after hiring game management coordinator | Pro Football Talk
New Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman: ‘Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?’ | NFL.com
Bengals to replace unpopular turf for 2024 season | CBSSports.com
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort plans to spend in free agency but warns of 'dangers' of overpaying | NFL.com
NFL Draft 2024 top-50 player rankings before Scouting Combine | SBNation.com
2024 NFL Draft: Prospects with Most to Gain at Scouting Combine | Bleacher Report
Johnny Manziel says his post-NFL life included a ‘strict diet of blow’ that caused dramatic weight loss | CBSSports.com
