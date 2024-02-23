Giants mock draft tracker: WRs Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze lead the way

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the player most often selected for the New York Giants at No. 6 in our weekly Giants mock draft tracker. Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, though, continues to have solid support.

This week, Nabers was the choice in 17 of 45 mock drafts (37.8%). Odunze was the choice in 10 mock drafts (22.2%).

NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah sounded during a conference call on Thursday as though he would support choosing Odunze ahead of Nabers.

Jeremiah said both would be No. 1 wide receivers in the NFL. He said Nabers is “a stick of dynamite” who is “super, super explosive.”

Odunze, though, is the apple of his eye. He called him “my favorite player in the draft.”

“I like big, fast, physical, smart, tough guys who can go play above the rim and who have some route polish to them. As a player I love what he has from a skill set standpoint. I think all of it translates,” Jeremiah said.

“I think when you look at big games I games in the NFL, especially going to the postseason, I think some of that space disappears. You have to have guys who can win with bodies around them. He can do that.”

Jeremiah added that Odunze is also faster than many think.

“You’ll see it when he gets to the combine, he can run too. There’s that side of it,” he said. “I love there’s a bounce and an energy to him that I love. I love the fact that even though you might have to coach some of this out of him, he hates running out of bounds. You’ll see the competitiveness in him. When he is on the sideline, he tries to get everything he can get. He is a real, real competitive football player.

“Odunze will be close to 220 pounds. I think you’re going to see him run in the low 4.4s, and he has unbelievable tracking skills to go up and get it and combat catches, physical. If you are in Arizona and you see him, I think you’ll see similarities to [Larry] Fitzgerald in terms of how he attacks the ball and goes and gets it.”

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was the choice in seven mock drafts (15.6%) and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected four times (8.9%).