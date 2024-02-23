Giants news, 2/23: Jeremiah says Giants have pieces to trade up for QB, Xavier McKinney, Mike Onwenu, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants trading up from No. 6 for a QB ‘very much in play’ — Daniel Jeremiah
Well-connected NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday during a draft conference call that moving from No. 6 to No. 3, which would guarantee the Giants one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft class, is “very much in play.”
The precedent for a move from No. 6 to No. 3, a pick currently held by the New England Patriots, was set in 2018. That year, the New York Jets gave the Indianapolis Colts three second-round picks — two in 2018 and one in 2019 — to move up and select Sam Darnold.
As it happens, the Giants have picks 39 and 47 in Round 2 this year and a second-round pick in 2025 they could offer for a move up the board.
“It’s a steep price to pay. A little bit of a premium there,” Jeremiah said. “You could get up to three with the ammunition that they have and get that done. I would not rule that out.”
Other Giant observations
Who are the Giants' biggest threats to poach Saquon Barkley? New York Post
For the first time, there legitimately could be the colors of another uniform in Saquon Barkley’s future.
NFL free agency: How much will Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney get paid if they leave? | NJ.com
NFL free agency effectively starts Monday, when the NFL world begins gathering in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine.
Yes, the free agency signing period doesn’t begin until March 13 — two days after the official negotiating window opens. But in Indianapolis, team executives and players’ agents will, as usual, lay the groundwork for contracts that will be more formally finalized beginning March 11.
Top Giants internal free agents: Xavier McKinney, Saquon Barkley | New York Daily News
Here are four big-name unrestricted free agents the Giants have to figure out as they build for 2024 and beyond.
Justin Pugh tells Pat Leonard he plans to play
I’m thrilled to have 11-year NFL vet Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) back on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast @BleavNetwork.— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 22, 2024
He just got accepted into the @NFL’s Broadcast Boot Camp. He’ll be a star analyst one day if he wants to be (cc: @NetWorthShow).
But he’s not done… pic.twitter.com/pk2GzB6jwg
Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Minnesota Vikings trade into top 10 for QB J.J. McCarthy | NFL.com
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. Ten years ago, the Giants drafted a playmaking receiver out of LSU who checked in right around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Asking the eerily similar Nabers to replicate Odell Beckham Jr.’s spectacular burst onto the NFL scene (SEE: 1,300-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three seasons) is a tall order, but the 20-year-old would undoubtedly give Brian Daboll’s passing attack a necessary jolt of electricity.
2024 NFL 2-Round Mock Draft: Vikings, Cardinals take QBs in Round 1 | CBSSports.com
6. New York Giants, Drake Maye, UNC QB. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can’t wait around anymore at quarterback. They jump at the opportunity to pick Maye here.
No. 39: New York Giants - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
No. 47: New York Giants - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams Takes Over Chicago, Xavier Worthy Joins Baltimore | Pro Football Network
6) New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame. A big player headed to the big city. Joe Alt comes in at a towering 6’8″, and he’ll help the New York Giants offense with his presence alone. While the Giants try to figure out the quarterback position, they add a player who can give whoever is under center time to make plays. The offense has weapons, but the QB needs time to make use of his tools.
NFL beat writer mock draft 2024: Trades shake up top 10 picks and QB landscape | The Athletic
6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. Despite some chats about moving up to No. 3, nothing materialized and the Giants stuck with the No. 6 pick. Initially, the front office was leaning toward selecting Nabers, who is close behind Harrison on Brugler’s board. Plus, Nabers’ speed was tantalizing to consider next to Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. But with Nabers off the board, the Giants can’t be disappointed with Odunze. He’s got the ability to secure catches in crowded areas and can create explosive plays downfield, which would greatly benefit quarterback Daniel Jones.
Dexter Lawrence branching out
Dexter Lawrence (@agentdexy97) is adding to his versatility, signing with championship esports and lifestyle brand @AgentGGs as a content creator.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 22, 2024
Lawrence, an avid gamer and two-time All Pro, will be involved in everything from content creation to brand development. Agent is a… pic.twitter.com/4NPygBe6qp
2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top edge defenders | PFF
With the edge rush talent beyond Kayvon Thibodeaux is virtually non-existent, four players the Giants could target in free agency this year are Bryce Huff of the New York Jets, Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills, Denico Autry of the Tennessee Titans and Yannick Ngakoue of the Chicago Bears.
2024 NFL free agency: Needs for every NFC team as new league year approaches | CBSSports.com
The top priority for the Giants should be the offensive line, a unit that allowed a league-high 85 sacks (the most by any team since 1986) and a sack allowed per dropback rate of 14.1%. Drastic changes are needed to make that unit competent. New York could also use better veteran pass catchers too, with Darius Slayton the only one worth retaining (Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt have a combined three seasons in the league).
Ranking Giants’ top 5 positional needs ahead of NFL free agency, draft | The Athletic
The Giants must address their offensive line in a significant way this offseason. Other positions that need upgrade include wide receiver, outside linebacker/edge, cornerback and quarterback.
Reviewing New York Giants’ 5-Year Draft History vs. NFC East’s | Sports Illustrated
How have the New York Giants’ last five drafts compared to the rest of the NFC East? Of the Giant’s 44 total picks (most in the division), they have developed 31 starters and backups. The Giants are tied for the fewest draft picks landing on other teams (8) due to trade, free agency loss, or cut. The Giants also finished with the fewest players (4) out of the league, those four coming from the 2019 and 2020 classes.
Giants' offseason agenda centers around futures of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley | FOX Sports
Veteran Giants beat reporter Ralph Vacchiano offers that the team has to decide if Saquon Barkley (or any running back) is worth a big financial investment, choose whether to stick with Daniel Jones or draft his eventual successor and figure out how much they're willing to pay to keep safety Xavier McKinney.
Eli Manning’s ‘Chad Powers’ Character to Be Subject of Hulu Comedy Series | Bleacher Report
Streaming giant Hulu has ordered a comedy series based on Manning’s “Chad Powers” character seen in his EPSN+ docuseries “Eli’s Places,” according to Joe Otterson of Variety.
Glen Powell and Michael Waldron will produce the series alongside Eli and Peyton Manning and ESPN, among others. “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the series description states.
Eli and Sean swing the club with Jon Rahm
Worst celebrity golfer?— New York Giants (@Giants) February 22, 2024
Jon Rahm joins The Eli Manning Show: https://t.co/JBAdEnHbRe pic.twitter.com/cqidfvkau5
New York Giants were among NFL leaders in total 2023 attendance | USAToday.com
The Giants are still one of the league’s top attractions. They were third in overall attendance in 2023 behind only the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants are treating Saquon Barkley like a 'sidepiece': Bart Scott | New York Post
Bart Scott discussed the Giants-Saquon Barkley situation as free agency nears, stating the team is treating the star running back like a "sidepiece."
