Giants trading up from No. 6 for a QB ‘very much in play’ — Daniel Jeremiah

How serious are the New York Giants about finding a potential long-term replacement for quarterback Daniel Jones in the 2024 NFL Draft? Well-connected NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday during a draft conference call that moving from No. 6 to No. 3, which would guarantee the Giants one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft class, is “very much in play.”

“I know you have one more year of Daniel Jones before they could kind of get out of that contract, but I think that would be something that would be very much in play,” Jeremiah said.

The precedent for a move from No. 6 to No. 3, a pick currently held by the New England Patriots, was set in 2018. That year, the New York Jets gave the Indianapolis Colts three second-round picks — two in 2018 and one in 2019 — to move up and select Sam Darnold.

As it happens, the Giants have picks 39 and 47 in Round 2 this year and a second-round pick in 2025 they could offer for a move up the board.

“It’s a steep price to pay. A little bit of a premium there,” Jeremiah said. “You could get up to three with the ammunition that they have and get that done. I would not rule that out.”

While a quarterback move like that might be awkward for the Giants in 2024, Jeremiah said a lack of enthusiasm around the league about the 2025 quarterback draft class could be an argument in favor of trying to find your quarterback of the future now.

“There doesn’t seem to be as much excitement at this point in the process about next year’s guys,” Jeremiah said. “I think that could lead to some action, spur some action for these teams to try and either take one where they are and maybe even be aggressive and go up and get one.”

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen was assistant GM in Buffalo when the Bills engineered a pair of trades to get from No. 21 to No. 7 to select Josh Allen. So, Schoen has seen that ‘go for broke’ strategy work.

Will he employ it this time around with the Giants? Should he?