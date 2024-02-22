Mike Onwenu a free agent fit for New York Giants’ offensive line?

The New York Giants have questions on their offensive line at right tackle and both guard spots as we enter the 2024 roster-building season of free agency and the NFL Draft. Could the Giants take a big free agent swing at a talented, versatile player who could potentially slide into any of those roles.

Mike Onwenu, a 2020 sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots, has extensive NFL experience at right tackle and at both guard spots.

Most likely, if the Giants made a play for the 6-foot-3, 350-pound 26-year-old it would be as a right tackle with the intent of moving Evan Neal inside. The Giants could, though, play Onwenu initially inside and slide him to right tackle if Neal again comes up short in an effort to prove he can play that position in the NFL.

Onwenu is Pro Football Focus’s 25th-ranked free agent, and the top-ranked true right tackle. PFF estimates a four-year, $58 million contract ($14.5 million annually) with $33.25 million guaranteed for Onwenu.

PFF writes:

Onwenu had been shuffled around endlessly throughout his rookie contract but returned to right tackle in Week 7 of 2023, the position he seems most comfortable playing as a solid pass protector and a strong gap scheme blocker with good footwork to combo block at the line and get to the second level fairly well. Onwenu is not the quickest player off the line, given his massive frame, but he has the strength to wall off backside pursuit defenders in the run game with a solid base and heavy hands when called upon.

The Athletic ranks Onwenu as its No. 53 free agent, with former NFL GM Randy Mueller expressing a preference for Onwenu as a guard.

Onwenu probably fits best at guard, but he’s been the Patriots’ most natural-footed athlete and best option at tackle. He lacks ideal length, but he plays with a good base and technique, allowing him to have very good position on contact and the ability to sustain with his balance and recovery. He has more than 1,300 career snaps at both right tackle and right guard, along with 386 snaps at left guard.

The Giants have questions not only about Neal as a tackle, but at guard as well. Justin Pugh, Ben Bredeson and Shane Lemieux are free agents. Mark Glowinski is expected to be cut. Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan remain unproven.

Is Onwenu a player you would like to see GM Joe Schoen pursue in free agency, Giants fans?