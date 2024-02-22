NFL free agency: Safety options for the Giants if they lose Xavier McKinney

The New York Giants enter free agency with questions at their safety position. Xavier McKinney is set to be a free agent one year after the Giants opted to allow Julian Love to leave for a seemingly modest two-year $12-million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. McKinney’s presence would be more than welcomed in Shane Bowen’s defense that features three safety looks and two-read coverages that puts emphasis on intelligent safety play.

Jason Pinnock had a solid season in 2023, starting opposite of McKinney, and Dane Belton flashed down the stretch of the season. The only other safety on the roster was 2023 seventh-round pick Gervarrius Owens, who failed to record a defensive snap throughout the season.

The Giants could use depth at safety independent of McKinney’s presence, albeit a McKinney-less roster is one that would desperately need a safety for Bowen’s defense that thrived with Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker over the last couple seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers’ safety Derwin James sits atop the safety market with a total contract value of $76-million, and an average annual value of $19-million. Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick makes slightly less at $18.3 million per year.

Rumors suggest that Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and Patriots’ safety Kyle Dugger are strong candidates for their team’s franchise tag. The franchise tag’s reported value at safety is $16.22 million

Personally, I hope the Giants figure out a way to resign McKinney. His impact goes beyond statistics, and he’s only 24 years old. I would prefer to retain that potential, but it’s understandably a business. Here are five possible safety options.

Kamren Curl

The former Washington Commander would likely only be an option if McKinney departs in free agency. I have long been a fan of Curl’s game. Curl came into the league as a seventh-round pick in 2020 and quickly established himself as a day-three gem. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound safety led the Commanders in tackles last season. He has 385 career tackles, 14 passes defended, and three interceptions.

Curl operated in a versatile role, but he also has experience in two-read coverages from his time in Jack Del Rio’s defense. He can play the post, split-safety looks, align in the slot, and play man coverage against tight ends, while also being a plus asset in the box for sub-packages. Curl is only 24 years old.

Jeremy Chinn

The former Carolina Panthers’ second-round pick is a big, physical 25-year-old who has toiled away on a disappointing Panthers franchise for his career. Chinn is a 6-3, 220-pound safety with 324 career tackles, 12 for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, 17 passes defended, and two interceptions.

Chinn missed five games of the 2023 season with a quad injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. He played in a limited role upon returning from injury, never eclipsing 24 defensive snaps in a given game from Week 14 through the end of the season. Chinn is most effective around the line of scrimmage; he would be ideal as a big safety in sub-packages who is a quasi-linebacker.

Jayron Kearse

I have appreciated the skill-set of Kearse since his time at Clemson. The 6-4, 215-pound mismatch safety, who is now 30 years old, had consecutive stellar seasons under Dan Quinn and the Dallas Cowboys in 2021-2022. He took a step back last season but still recorded 72 tackles and four passes defended.

Kearse has 388 tackles, 22 for a loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, 29 passes defended, and five interceptions throughout his career. He has quality man-coverage tape against top tight ends through his time in Quinn’s system. Kearse was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, where he spent four seasons before a stint in on year Detroit. He’s now a free agent after three seasons in Dallas, and could be an interesting and unique safety option for Bowen.

Taylor Rapp

Rapp was a second-round pick out of Washington by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He spent the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills where he played 422 impactful snaps. He has 3,699 career defensive snaps, while operating in a variety of roles. Rapp has 380 career tackles with nine for a loss, two sacks, 25 passes defended, ten interceptions, and one forced fumble.

The 26-year-old has recorded over 90 tackles in three of five seasons as a professional. He only had 50 last year, due to a more limited role and a neck injury that required an ambulance to come onto the field in Week 11. Rapp returned in Week 14 and finished the season with the Bills, but was unavailable for Buffalo in the playoffs.

Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds spent the latter half of the 2023 season with Bowen in Tennessee. He was in Philadelphia for the first part of the season, and was with the Pittsburgh Steelers since they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Edmunds is a 27-year-old 6-1, 217-pound versatile safety. He has 458 career tackles with 17 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 28 passes defended, 6 interceptions, and one forced fumble. Edmunds arrived in Tennessee after the Titans traded Kevin Byard to the Eagles.