Giants news, 2/22: Eli Manning Hall of Fame candidacy, Xavier McKinney, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Is former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer? Manning is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025, and as long-time NFL columnist and Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers tells us in a YouTube video interview, Manning’s candidacy is going to cause a tremendous debate.

Myers, in fact, thinks Manning’s candidacy will be the most divisive of his time as a Hall of Fame voter.

We put the question of Manning’s first-year candidacy — not his overall Hall of Fame worthiness — to the Big Blue View contributors.

The Giants’ disappointing 2023 campaign means there’s a sense of urgency to address pressing questions this offseason.

But if the Giants want one of the top quarterbacks, the sixth pick might not cut it. With the real possibility that quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are the first three picks, the Giants will need to trade up if they want to ensure they land a top prospect to succeed Daniel Jones. How much would it cost to trade up into the top three? When would a trade happen? Is trading up a good idea? Recent history provides the answer to these questions. Here’s a review of the seven trades into the top three for a quarterback in the past 12 NFL drafts.

Married the “Nice Guy” and Now Panicking Inside: New York Giants and Daniel Jones

In New York’s overeagerness to be with someone again, the Giants proposed, signing Jones in March 2023 to an extension that included about $82 million over two seasons. Whoops. Turns out that was a huge mistake. Jones played the worst football of his career in the first two months of the 2023 season before suffering the second neck injury of his career and then a torn ACL that ended his season. The Giants are already looking at how to get out of this relationship a year from now (it might cost them $11 million in dead cap for 2025). The lesson here: Don’t fall in love in a contract year.

New York Giants: G Mark Glowinski Salary Cap Details: $1,500,000 dead money, $5,682,353 cap savings Glowinski could be a pay-cut candidate instead, given how dire the offensive line situation is in New York, but the Giants figure to invest significant resources into their offensive line, whether that be via the draft or in free agency, where a lot of quality interior options would be an upgrade.

It’s a question Shane Bowen faced several times over the past 19 years, while steadily handling curve balls that disrupted his football life. Now, his latest big challenge — thriving as Giants’ new defensive coordinator in a hot-seat season.

Michael Pratt, Tulane: Giants CBS Sports rank: No. 7 quarterback, No. 73 overall Pratt is a roller-coaster experience. He will make a dazzling throw but then throw a ball late over the middle that gets intercepted. He has a good feel for pressure and does a good job manipulating the pocket to find clear pass lanes. He is comfortable reading defenses and exploiting mistakes. His ability to throw with touch to all levels of the field is what gives hope that he could take on a starting role at the next level.

2024 TO BE DEFINING SEASON (What happens this upcoming season will directly lead to how we view these staffs.) The Giants had to deal with plenty of injuries, but 2023 was pretty disastrous for former Coach of the Year Brian Daboll. Other than all the losses on the field, there was also reportedly tension between Daboll and his staff, which is a reason why Wink Martindale is now in the college ranks. Kafka received head-coaching interviews this offseason, but is back on staff. Defensively, the Giants brought on former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after missing out on Dennard Wilson, who actually took Bowen's spot in Tennessee.

