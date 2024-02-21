Giants might use transition tag on Xavier McKinney, per report

Xavier McKinney has made it clear that he wants to be paid like a premier safety, and if he reaches free agency that could happen. While the New York Giants might not want to pay McKinney top of the market money, they don’t appear ready to let him walk away without a fight.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Giants might employ the rarely-used transition tag if they can’t reach a deal with McKinney before the March 5 tag deadline.

McKinney could still shop his services to other NFL teams if the Giants used the transition tag on him. If McKinney received a contract offer, the Giants would then have the right of first refusal. They could match the offer and keep the player. If they chose not to match, McKinney could sign with his new team without the Giants receiving any compensation.

The Post implies that the Giants feel like the 24-year-old McKinney might be a better investment than 27-year-old running back Saquon Barkley.

The price tag for the 24-year-old safety is going to soar higher than what Barkley will eventually command, and there is certainly a belief within the organization that investing in a back-end defender entering his prime is smarter than putting money into a running back heading into his seventh NFL season.

Using the transition tag on McKinney would be an interesting ploy. The 2024 transition tag for a safety is $13.97 million, almost $2.5 million less than the $16.22 million franchise tag. Using the tag allows the Giants and McKinney to continue trying to reach a long-term deal.

It also effectively sets his baseline market value for other teams. It tells teams up front that they are going to have to make McKinney one of the game’s highest-paid safeties to pry him away from the Giants.

Here is what McKinney said recently on social media:

“I want to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table. As a player and as a leader. I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics, the hate etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us,” McKinney posted on Feb. 16. “May not always have been beneficial for me but it was for US. Don’t let that go over your head . And I’d do it 10 times over again.’’

I wrote over the weekend that I think McKinney will end up moving on. The transition tag, though, would certainly be an interesting tool to employ in an effort to keep him.